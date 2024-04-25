Home missions help challenged dioceses / Las misiones domésticas ayudan a las diócesis con retos pastorales

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Home mission dioceses have small or widely dispersed Catholic populations, large or rugged areas of land that make it difficult to minister to the needs of the people, or economic challenges caused by poverty, unemployment or natural disasters. Home mission dioceses are found in every region in the United States and its territories.

In the Diocese of Amarillo, Texas, the diocesan criminal justice ministry answers Jesus’ call to visit and serve prisoners and patients confined to hospitals. Since 2004, this ministry has expanded to bring the Eucharist, Sacred Scripture and prayer to inmates of the seven prisons and two large hospitals in the diocese. This ministry of mercy includes retreats during which inmates can encounter the love of Jesus, heal from past failures and wounds, and develop new hope for the future. Many inmates have experienced spiritual conversions that have inspired them to join formation programs and enter the Catholic Church.

Criminal justice ministry is one of many innovative outreach efforts made by dioceses supported by Catholic Home Missions. Your participation in the annual Catholic Home Missions Appeal the weekend of April 27-28 supports dioceses throughout the United States and its territories that need financial help to sustain core pastoral services and missions of mercy to those they serve. Please prayerfully consider how you can support the appeal this year. To learn more about the appeal and those who benefit from it, visit www.usccb.org/home-missions.

Thank you for strengthening the Church at home.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Very Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Diocesan Administrator of Davenport

Las misiones domésticas ayudan a las diócesis con retos pastorales

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Las diócesis de misión en Estados Unidos, tienen poblaciones católicas pequeñas o dispersas, áreas grandes o difíciles de acceder, que dificultan el ministerio a las necesidades de las personas, o desafíos económicos causados por la pobreza, el desempleo o desastres naturales. Las diócesis de misión local se encuentran en todas las regiones de los Estados Unidos y sus territorios.

En la Diócesis de Amarillo, Texas, el ministerio diocesano de justicia penal responde al llamado de Jesús de visitar y servir a los prisioneros y pacientes recluidos en hospitales. Desde 2004, este ministerio se ha expandido para llevar la Eucaristía, la Sagrada Escritura y la oración a los internos de los siete centros penitenciarios y dos grandes hospitales de la diócesis. Este ministerio de misericordia incluye retiros durante los cuales los internos pueden encontrarse con el amor de Jesús, sanar de fracasos y heridas pasadas, y desarrollar una nueva esperanza para el futuro. Muchos internos han experimentado conversiones espirituales que los han inspirado a unirse a programas de formación e ingresar a la Iglesia Católica.

El ministerio de justicia penal es uno de los muchos esfuerzos innovadores de alcance realizados por las diócesis apoyadas por las Misiones Católicas locales. Su participación en la Colecta Anual de las Misiones Católicas Locales el fin de semana del 27 al 28 de abril; apoya a las diócesis en todo Estados Unidos y sus territorios, que necesitan ayuda financiera para mantener servicios pastorales básicos y misiones de misericordia para aquellos a quienes sirven. Por favor, considere en oración cómo puede apoyar la Colecta este año. Para obtener más información sobre la Colecta y aquellos que se benefician de ella, visite www.usccb.org/home-missions.

¡Gracias por fortalecer la Iglesia en casa!

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Very Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Diocesan Administrator of Davenport