Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Blue pinwheels are a symbol of the healthy, happy and full childhood all children deserve, said Anne Gannaway, vice president of Institutional Advancement for St. Ambrose University, during a “garden planting” of pinwheels April 9 at the university’s Children’s Campus.

For the past nine years, St. Ambrose has partnered with EveryChild, a nonprofit organization that strives to help children and families thrive. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is “a time to come together as a community in support of children and families. One of the many events involves a pinwheel garden project,” Gannaway said. Several organizations throughout the Quad-City area planted pinwheel gardens, which will remain up for the rest of the month.

“The Children’s Campus provides a safe and loving environment for children to explore and learn,” Gannaway said. “And this pinwheel garden celebrates them.” Nicole Mann, EveryChild’s executive director, said, “Child abuse is real. Thousands of reports are made each year. And more are unreported.”

“At EveryChild, we take a proactive, strength-based approach to preventing child abuse by strengthening families and providing help before crisis occurs and supporting families through crisis to mitigate the impact of trauma,” Mann said. EveryChild offers community education programs, resources and support to families, she noted. “Child abuse is 100% preventable. We give an opportunity to heal (for those who are abused).”

“As a mother of eight, I celebrate children daily,” said St. Ambrose University President Amy Novak. “And as a Catholic university community, we believe working to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all children and families is a sacred obligation and our responsibility as a community. We are honored to partner again with EveryChild in promoting National Child Abuse Prevention Month.”