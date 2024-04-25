DIRECTOR OF CATECHESIS, REGINA CATHOLIC EDUCATION CENTER, IOWA CITY, IA

The Catholic parishes in Iowa City seek a passionate and experienced leader to serve as Director of Catechesis for the Faith Formation Program at Regina Catholic Education Center. This is a 30 hour part-time, 10-month position, working August 1st through May 31st. This individual will oversee and manage the faith formation programs for children attending public schools in the local parishes. The Director of Catechesis will play a vital role in nurturing the Catholic faith in our youth and fostering a strong sense of community within the parishes. This is a rewarding opportunity to play a leading role in shaping the faith formation of our youth. If you are passionate about helping form students in their Catholic faith and possess the necessary skills and qualifications, we encourage you to apply. Candidates should submit the following documents: Cover letter, resume, and three letters of recommendation. A link to the full position description and application information can be found here: www.regina.org/careers.