Letter to the Editor: ‘Lourdes’ movie was amazing

To the Editor:

The movie “Lourdes” shown in a Davenport movie theater was amazing! It was like a pilgrimage to Lourdes. I have never been, but this movie covered all aspects of the journey. I wish it had been widely publicized in our diocese.

The feast of Our Lady of Lourdes was Feb. 11. My prayer groups attended the movie on Feb. 8. I saw only about 50 or so people in that big theater with its big screen. The showing was marvelous. The movie gave us more insight into Our Lady of Lourdes. Thank you to the people who brought this film to Davenport!

Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for us!

Donna Jean Knickrehm

St. Ann Parish

Eldridge