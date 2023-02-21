Holocaust art/essay contest – March 1, 2023 due date

The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee is accepting entries for the “Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest” and the “Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest” which are open to all Quad City-area students in grades 6-12. The deadline for entries is March 1. Winners and their supporting teachers will receive cash prizes.

Details and applications for both contests are available online at www.hecqc.org. For more information, contact the office of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cites at (309) 793-1300 or aross@jfqc.org.