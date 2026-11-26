By Jenna Ebener

A reflection

After countless years of longing and trying to maintain hope, I finally was blessed to experience the holy gift of matrimony in October. God was ever-present and every moment felt so right. Both our Mass and reception were such beautiful ways to showcase not only who we are, but also how much God means to us and the role His hand played in us finding each other.

While I was filled with deep consolation and gratitude throughout our wedding day and the week after during our honeymoon, there is one moment that really stands out. We were in Hawaii and it was time for the activity I had been looking forward to the most — night snorkeling with manta rays.

For those who know me, they know how much I love the water. I spent as much of my childhood as possible in water and still swim weekly. I take every chance I can to be in the water, even if it is simply a shower, bath, or rainstorm. What makes swimming even better for me is swimming outside at night so I can see the stars. Add in the sounds and smell of the ocean, and I am in paradise. So, night snorkeling with majestic manta rays was a dream come true for me.

As our boat stopped six miles off of the shoreline, we prepared to get in the water. Despite the lights the crewmen tossed in to attract plankton, which is a food source for manta rays, it was still very dark and we were deep in the ocean. Swimming at night in the middle of the ocean where sea creatures are about to come up to you is not for everyone. I am probably one of the rare ones who jumps with glee at the thought and cannot get in the water fast enough. I want to be first in the water and wish I did not have to hold onto the floating structure or noodle. I want to be free and frolic about with 10-foot manta rays.

Unsurprisingly, my husband is not one of those people. While he braved the jump into the vast, dark ocean, it was clearly not with the giddiness I had. Just like that, my entire focus shifted. It was no longer just me; it was us. We are a team, and I needed to make sure this was a positive experience for my other half. So, I focused on supporting him, making him as comfortable as you can be in the middle of the ocean at night while giant creatures rub up against your belly. Once he had his fill of these majestic and playful rays, we headed back to the boat where we marveled at what we had seen and the dolphins that had just joined.

Before being married, I might have been disappointed that I did not spend the entire duration in the ocean. Yet there was not even an ounce of feeling like I had missed out on something. Yes, I wanted that experience, but I was there not just to snorkel, but to share in an experience with my new husband. The joy did not come from the experience, as beautiful as it was, but in sharing in this special activity with God’s gift to me in the form of my husband. I realized my priorities had shifted from me to us. My joy now no longer came solely from what I did but is now paired with my partner and his joy. What I may have considered a sacrifice in the past did not feel like a sacrifice now, for it was made in love.

I can only imagine what Jesus’s ultimate sacrifice for us on the cross felt like — how much love he holds in his heart for us that he was able to die without question for us. Even if you feel alone, we know we always have access to that deep love from God. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).

(Jenna Ebener, a graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, is a social worker at a school in Colorado for students with a combination of medical, cognitive and behavior disabilities. She relies on God every day to aid her on this wonderful, yet intense journey.)