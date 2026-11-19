By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

CORALVILLE — Two seminarians, a religious sister, a priest and a deacon candidate walked into St. Thomas More Catholic Church earlier this month to answer questions about their unique vocation experiences.

Father Andrew Rauenbuehler, diocesan vocation director, led the panel discussion during the parish’s vocation awareness fair Nov. 8. The panel coincided with National Vocation Awareness Week, an annual celebration of the Catholic Church in the United States dedicated to promoting vocations to the priesthood, diaconate, and consecrated life through prayer and education.

Two diocesan seminarians, Nathan Deyak and Colin Parisot, spoke about discernment and their experiences at St. Pius X Seminary at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.

“Seminary isn’t the place you go to get on the conveyor belt to automatically become a priest,” Father Rauenbuehler explained to the audience. “It’s the place you go to more intentionally ask God, ‘Lord, are you inviting me to become a priest?’”

Both young men emphasized the importance of prayer and community in their respective journeys. “I live with 15 guys ages 18-28,” Deyak said. “We just get along very well. We’re kind of in the same spot… despite having widely ranging life experiences, we get to kind of just build each other up and support each other as we get to know the Lord and get to know ourselves and his will for us.”

Father Michael Rossman, SJ, an Iowa City native, recently professed final vows with the Jesuits. He serves Loyola University in Chicago as chaplain, rector of the Jesuit community, and adjunct professor for the Department of Theology. The sacrifices of vowed religious life “are real, as are the blessings,” he said. “I can’t imagine another life in which you get to walk with so many people in such a significant way, both in the joyful moments but also the difficult moments.”

Father Rauenbuehler said many men who are discerning priesthood struggle with the idea that they will never marry and have children. “This is the biggest hurdle they share with me,” he said. He reassures them that it’s a good thing to see the value in the vocation to married life.

When asked for his perspective on the matter, Father Rossman said, “I’m no one’s number one — I don’t have a spouse — and yet I have been able to be a really significant person in many peoples’ lives, and they have been such a blessing.”

Sister Agnes Giblin, BVM, a former teacher and longtime pastoral associate at St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Iowa City, celebrated her 70th jubilee this year. Loneliness is also a fear for women discerning religious life — she recalls riding with a bus full of postulants singinging “Bye, Bye Love” on their way to the motherhouse — but “I have never walked alone. I’ve never been alone this whole process… if I started listing my good memories, we’d be here ‘til next week.”

She acknowledged the fact that new vocations to religious life continue to decline. “Religious life is evolving and it has been for a long time,” she said. Yet, the increasing number of non-vowed, associate members gives her hope for the future. “Associates are men and women who will carry on our legacy when there are no longer women religious who are vowed. … They are people of prayer, they go and work in the community, they pray with us. They are part of us; they follow our core values and try to live the way we would, in addition to the vocation they live right now.” There will always be religious life, she believes, “but it might not always be in the same manner that we know it now.”

Jorge Lopez, a retired architect who now teaches architecture and interior design at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, spoke about the calling he received later in life to become a deacon. “A deacon is basically the icon of Christ the servant,” he explained. As an active member of St. Thomas More Parish, he has always been eager to help out, but he didn’t consider the diaconate until his father-in-law died a few years ago. Lopez said a few words during the memorial service in Florida, and afterward, someone in attendance asked if he’d ever considered becoming a minister. When he returned to Coralville, multiple people — including his pastor — asked the same question. He is now part of Deacon Class IX and, God willing, will be ordained a permanent deacon in 2027.

When asked how someone can be sure of their vocation, Parisot replied that he, too, has asked that question. “The truth is that you learn either by trying out seminary or trying out a vocation in one way or another,” he said. “I certainly didn’t have a big burning bush moment in my personal life. It was more so reflective of my talents, my gifts, (family encouragement) and this sort of spurring desire to serve the Church.”

(A video recording of the panel discussion can be found on St. Thomas More’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvHxtC6JMqo)