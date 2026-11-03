Vocation awareness fair Nov. 8 – Coralville

Coralville — The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a vocation awareness fair Nov. 8 at St. Thomas More Parish. Explore the beauty of ordained, consecrated and married life! Vocations booths will be set up after 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses. Father Andrew Rauenbuehler, diocesan vocation director, will host a panel discussion from 1-2 p.m. with Father Michael Rossman, SJ; Sister Agnes Giblin, BVM; and deacon candidate Jorge Lopez. Childcare and children’s activities will be available during the panel discussion.