Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

In this new liturgical year, we have the Evangelist Mark as our companion. The Gospel for the First Sunday of Advent captures Mark well: Be watchful! Be alert! There is an urgency to Mark; the Reign of God IS at hand! Watch for it!

I see signs of God’s Reign breaking through in southeastern Iowa. I see it in the ways we care for the poor and homeless — our food pantries, shelters, and other outreach ministries. I see it in the ways we have stood with migrants and refugees, with the sick and the dying, with those with differing abilities, with those discriminated against, with prisoners, with the unborn — proclaiming the sanctity and dignity of all human life. I see it in our ongoing work to care for creation. I see and hear it when I celebrate Mass in parishes, giving God praise and glory and thanks.

The Gospels for the 2nd and 3rd Sundays of the season reintroduce us to John the Baptist, a reminder that Christ did not just come in the past — nor is far away in some distant future. But that, in the proclamation of the Good News, Christ is here! And, like the Baptist, it is our baptismal call to make Jesus known to those we meet.

I see that call being fulfilled in our catechists and Catholic school teachers, in those who accompany candidates and catechumens on their way to the Easter sacraments and those who help prepare couples for marriage and the baptism of their children. I see the call being answered in our seminarians, in those discerning religious life, and in the men and their families who are nearing the end of five years in our deacon formation program — and those starting to apply for the next class. And I see it especially in parents who strive to pass the faith on to their children. Thank God for all of you!

At the end of the season, Mark points us back to the Nativity. The Incarnation proclaims God’s great love for us. God, who, in Jesus, became a little child; vulnerable, like so many in the world today. Jesus, whose death at the hands of those in power, like so many suffer today, might be seen as empty and futile — had it not been embraced with such self-emptying love. Christ, who still comes to us under the forms of bread and wine, word proclaimed, and community gathered; hidden in plain sight. Christ, whose self-giving love has freed us from every form of death and bondage, even as all creation still groans and grasps towards its consummation at Christ’s return. Good News, indeed!

In this time of waiting, I take great hope in what I see around our diocese, in spite of the struggles that we face as families and communities, parishes and schools, country and world. If we only see what’s on the surface, I imagine there would be plenty of reasons to despair. But, seeing deeply with the eyes of faith, with the eyes that can see God in a little baby, in an executed criminal, in a bit of bread and sip of wine, we can hope. I pray that we continue to live into and share that hope in our time with the same urgency that St. Mark had in his. The world is counting on it.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Signos del reinado de Dios

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

En este nuevo año litúrgico, tenemos al evangelista Marcos como compañero. El evangelio del primer domingo de Adviento refleja bien a Marcos: ¡Estén atentos! ¡Manténganse alerta! Marcos transmite urgencia; ¡el Reino de Dios está cerca! ¡Estén atentos!

Veo señales del Reino de Dios manifestándose en el sureste de Iowa. Lo veo en la forma en que cuidamos a los pobres y a las personas sin hogar: nuestros bancos de alimentos, albergues y otros ministerios de ayuda. Lo veo en la forma en que hemos apoyado a los migrantes y refugiados, a los enfermos y moribundos, a las personas con capacidades diferentes, a quienes sufren discriminación, a los presos, a los no nacidos, proclamando la santidad y la dignidad de toda vida humana. Lo veo en nuestro trabajo constante por el cuidado de la creación. Lo veo y lo escucho cuando celebro la Misa en las parroquias, dando a Dios alabanza, gloria y gracias.

Los evangelios del Segundo y Tercer Domingo de este tiempo, nos presentan nuevamente a Juan el Bautista, recordándonos que Cristo no vino en el pasado, ni está lejos en un futuro distante. Sino que, al proclamar la Buena Nueva, ¡Cristo está aquí! Y, al igual que el Bautista, nuestra vocación bautismal es dar a conocer a Jesús a quienes encontramos.

Veo que esa vocación se cumple en nuestros catequistas y maestros de escuelas católicas, en quienes acompañan a los candidatos y catecúmenos en su camino hacia los Sacramentos de Pascua y en quienes ayudan a preparar a las parejas para el matrimonio y el bautismo de sus hijos. Veo que esa vocación se responde en nuestros seminaristas, en quienes disciernen la vida religiosa y en los hombres y sus familias que están a punto de finalizar los cinco años de nuestro programa de formación diaconal, y en quienes comienzan a solicitar su ingreso a la siguiente promoción. Y la veo especialmente en los padres que se esfuerzan por transmitir la fe a sus hijos. ¡Gracias a Dios por todos ustedes!

Al final de este tiempo de Adviento, Marcos nos remite a la Natividad. La Encarnación proclama el gran amor de Dios por nosotros. Dios, que en Jesús se hizo niño; vulnerable, como tantos en el mundo de hoy. Jesús, cuya muerte a manos de los poderosos, como la que sufren tantos hoy, podría considerarse vacía e inútil, de no ser por el amor abnegado que la acompañó. Cristo, que aún viene a nosotros bajo las formas de pan y vino, proclamando la palabra y reuniendo a la comunidad; oculto a plena vista. Cristo, cuyo amor abnegado nos ha liberado de toda muerte y esclavitud, mientras toda la creación aún gime y anhela su consumación en el regreso de Cristo. ¡Buenas noticias, en verdad!

En este tiempo de espera, me llena de esperanza lo que veo en nuestra diócesis, a pesar de las dificultades que enfrentamos como familias y comunidades, parroquias y escuelas, país y mundo. Si solo nos fijáramos en la superficie, seguramente habría muchos motivos para desesperar. Pero, al mirar con la mirada profunda de la fe, con la mirada que puede ver a Dios en un bebé, en un criminal ejecutado, en un trozo de pan y un sorbo de vino, podemos tener esperanza. Ruego que sigamos viviendo y compartiendo esa esperanza en nuestro tiempo con la misma urgencia que San Marcos tenía en el suyo. El mundo cuenta con ello.

Sinceramente tuyo en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport