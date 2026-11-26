By Barb Arland-Fye

Editoral

From the garage of Our Lady of the River Catholic Church in LeClaire, parishioners carried boxes laden with food for Thanksgiving into the vehicles of people struggling to make ends meet. Several of the food box recipients had just been forced from their homes in Riverview Estates Mobile Home Park in neighboring Princeton for reasons beyond their control.

The Thanksgiving food boxes were a godsend but not a solution to the food insecurity that these people and some other 400,000 Iowans are experiencing. It takes a community effort to develop solutions that enable all people to access the food they need to sustain themselves and to thrive.

Alleviating and eliminating food insecurity requires the Two Feet of Social Action approach inspired by the late Msgr. Marvin Mottet of the Davenport Diocese. One foot for meeting immediate needs and the other for working to bring about systemic change to address those needs.

When people are hungry, they can’t focus on anything but trying to figure out how to get their next meal and, for adults with kids, how to ensure that they are fed. Our nation’s Catholic bishops and social service agencies that advocate for the vulnerable children and adults among us have been voicing their concern about government policies and legislation that threaten or discourage hunger-alleviating efforts.

On World Food Day, Oct. 16, Pope Leo XIV said “Hunger … is a cry that rises to heaven and requires a swift response from every nation, every international organization, every regional, local or private body. No one can remain on the sidelines in the fight against hunger.”

This excerpt from the Holy Father’s message appeared in a letter to Congress from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Charities USA, Catholic Rural Life, and the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul. In that letter (7-9-26) they expressed their “shared commitment to alleviate hunger and urge Congress to pass a Farm Bill that furthers this goal” (https://tinyurl.com/4wxd9vx5).

Last year, the U.S. bishops objected to some provisions of H.R. 1, a massive bill that makes major cuts to SNAP, implements cost-shifting provisions for states and adds to the work requirement measures for able-bodied adults, according to congress.gov. The bishops said in their letter to U.S. senators (6-26-25) that, as a consequence of this bill, “millions of poor families will not be able to afford life-saving healthcare and will struggle to buy food for their children …” (https://tinyurl.com/5b22rhb8).

In February of this year, the bishops pointed out, “SNAP remains our nation’s most effective and responsive tool to combat hunger, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty, rising food costs, and persistent poverty. Policies that weaken its reach or add unnecessary barriers ultimately harm low-income families, seniors, people with disabilities, and children who rely on these programs to meet their basic nutritional needs” (https://tinyurl.com/525ykekj).

These letters and messages do more than raise concerns, they pose suggestions and solutions that require our collective efforts to bring about systemic change, and a change of heart about the reasons people are hungry and struggle to make ends meet. Let us put into practice the Two Feet of Social Action, which engages the Catholic Social Teaching steps of praying, learning and acting.

We begin in prayer — grace before meal, the Lord’s Prayer — for starters, to remind us of our blessings and our dependence on God for our daily bread. Scripture provides plenty of opportunities for reflection on our call to ensure nourishment, physical as well as spiritual, for all.

We take time to learn, reading the U.S. bishops’ letters (usccb.org), the Iowa Catholic Conference’s weekly newsletter (go to iowacatholicconference.org), The Catholic Messenger and other unbiased sources of information. Also, visit the Iowa Food Bank Association (IFBA, iowafba.org) website to Learn about the Food Insecurity statistics in Iowa.

We take action. The IFBA, comprised of six Feeding American Food Banks, provides an excellent list of federal and state legislative priorities for 2027 in which we can engage. Some examples of state legislative priorities:

Increase the current standing appropriation to $500,000 for Iowa food banks to purchase local and Iowa-produced foods to distribute to Iowans.

Reduce red tape for locally produced foods by modernizing the framework to increase market access for local producers.

Provide a new appropriation to IFBA to fund the state’s SNAP hotline to ensure Iowans have access to application assistance. IFBA receives no reimbursement for handling the approximately 70% of calls referred by DHHS and faces a funding gap due to H.R. 1 changes.

Attend IFBA Feeding Iowa Day on the Hill Feb. 10, 2027, from 1-4 p.m. at the Iowa State Capitol. Educate legislators about the face of hunger in Iowa. Register here: (https://tinyurl.com/36vstn2r).

The IFBA says effective advocacy is a year-round activity and the key is building strong relationships with your legislators. Go to legis.iowa.gov and congress.gov. to find them.

These are among the steps we need to take as followers of Christ to take Thanksgiving beyond one Thursday a year.

Barb Arland-Fye, editor emeritus,

The Catholic Messenger

arland-fyeb@diodav.org