MUSKEGO, Wis. — Sister Suzanne Lorentz, OP, died Nov. 3 at Stair Crest Senior Living Community.

She was born March 14, 1939, to Anna Mae (Kinney) and Leslie Lorentz in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She made profession with the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, in 1959 and received the religious name Sister Roberte. She earned her BA in English from Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest, Illinois; and an MA in English and education from the University of Iowa, Iowa City.

Sister Lorentz’s ministry was dedicated to teaching and educational administration in Wisconsin, Connecticut and Iowa.

Among the many gifts for which Sister Lorentz will be remembered is her faithfulness to friends, family, and those with whom she lived and ministered. Always generous, she delighted others with her enduring humor, ready wit, and hilarious dance moves.

Natural burial took place Nov. 9 in St. Clara Cemetery in Sinsinawa. Her Memorial Mass was Nov. 13 at Stair Crest.

Memorials may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, Wis., or given online at www.sinsinawa.org/donate.