By John Tuttle

In the Garden of the World

As if Thanksgiving’s cliché tendency to entail political disputes at the dinner table wasn’t enough, this year we’re also getting over a midterm election. Sore sensibilities on the part of those who hoped for different results and ungraceful gloating on the part of those whose candidates won election — these feelings might very well drift into our family conversations. But that doesn’t mean tensions have to escalate. It doesn’t mean that what would otherwise have been a treasured time with loved ones must be ruined. It all depends on how we respond — either with rage or with charity.

Our political system is a human construct, and just as human beings have limits and imperfections, so does the system. Political action does have its own proper sphere of utility. We need government, law enforcement, and public servants. The polity can try to protect certain elements of external peace. But it cannot guarantee the total well-being of every human person under its jurisdiction. No man-made government can ensure that. Neither a government nor any of its parties or establishments can provide us with the supreme good. If we consume the news in any form, we also know that the government falls short of aiming for perfect justice. Sometimes the decisions of our leaders and representatives are really very unjust.

When we allow our political ideals to evaluate what parts of our faith we choose to believe, instead of letting our faith influence our political decisions (and every other dimension of our lives), it seems to me that we have the equation backwards and that it doesn’t add up. If our Catholic faith is the pinnacle of God’s revelation to us, his children — if it does indeed cultivate a relationship with Jesus Christ, who is the ultimate truth — then the values of our faith far outweigh the ever-changing views of politicians. And the justice of God is a finer thing than that of man. Human policies are transient, while God’s laws are transcendent. Man’s ways are ephemeral. God’s are eternal.

Let’s return to the scenario in which some politically charged comments spill into the stream of family conversation around the holidays. Even here, we should bring our faith to bear on the situation. If someone says something upsetting, we can willfully try to diffuse it with a response rooted in charity and honesty, instead of one intended to provoke others.

When we act out of love, we counteract a culture of hate. We should always be an example of Christian charity to those around us, especially those right in front of us. In many of his epistles, St. Paul commands the early Christian communities to live together in peace and unity. The fact that Paul has to say this in writing suggests that those communities were struggling to live up to these virtues.

We often associate the first Thanksgiving with a harvest feast in which English colonists and Native Americans mingled peaceably. In 1621, the Pilgrims at Plymouth celebrated a successful harvest and invited members of the Wampanoag people to join them. For a short while, (very real) differences were set aside, and peace reigned. The story has since become legendary, earning its place indefinitely in the lexicon of great moments in American history.

If two peoples with different languages and widely varying cultures can come together in harmony for a time, certainly we can do the same with our families. Besides, Thanksgiving is a time not to focus on our politics but on our blessings. Apart from the stressful midterms, the U.S. observed something far grander this past year. We celebrated the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Despite our differences over two and a half centuries, we’re still living and growing together in society! We’re blessed to live in a country that respects and defends our religious liberty, which is our freedom to practice our Catholic faith without coercion or fear. We are blessed with homes and rich foods and easy access to transportation, technology, and entertainment. The everyday American has much to be grateful for.

To whom is our gratitude due? To God, whom Scripture says is the source of “every perfect gift” (Jas 1:17). Let us take stock of all the good things God showers upon us. Let’s intentionally thank him in prayer. Let’s focus on all the good. Then, like St. Charles de Foucauld, we might prayerfully wonder: “I am overwhelmed by blessings. O beloved Bridegroom, what have you not done for me?… What do you expect from me, that you have so overwhelmed me?”

(John Tuttle is a Catholic husband, father, and writer. He holds a B.A. in theology and has worked as an editorial assistant, communications coordinator, and teacher.)