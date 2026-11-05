Priests assigned to Ft. Madison, Montrose, Muscatine

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Bishop Dennis Walsh has welcomed two more priests from India to serve parishes in the Diocese of Davenport, effective Oct. 28.

Father Richard Rosario Aduri now serves as parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish-Fort Madison and St. Joseph Parish-Montrose. Father Rajkumar Mandha is parochial vicar of Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish-Muscatine.

Father Aduri, 51, was ordained in 2004 for the Diocese of Nellore, India. He has served in the United States previously.

He graduated from the University of Madras with a bachelor’s degree in English literature. He attended minor seminary at St. John Minor Seminary in Nellore; he completed philosophy studies at St. John Regional Seminary in Kondadaba, Vizianagrarma; and theology studies at St. John Regional Seminary in Hyderabad.

He was a parish priest at Holy Rosary Parish in Vengalrao Nagar, Nellore; Somasila Parish in the Diocese of Nellore; parochial vicar at Prince of Peace Catholic Parish in Olathe, Kansas; parish priest at Hasanapuram Parish in the Diocese of Nellore; Bestavaripet Parish in the Diocese of Nellore; Ullagallu Parish, Diocese of Nellore; associate parish priest at Cathedral Parish in Nellore; and vice rector at St. John’s Minor Seminary in Nellore.

On April 24, 2004, he was ordained to the priesthood at the St. John Minor Seminary campus.

He speaks English, Tamil and Telugu.

Father Mandha, 42, was ordained in 2015 for the Diocese of Nellore, India.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. John Regional Seminary in Kondadaba; a degree in theology from St. John Regional Seminary in Hyderadab; a bachelor of education from the College of Education in Atmakur.

He was ordained in April 2015. He has served as an assistant priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Seetharamapuram, Nellore; assistant parish priest at Udayagiri Parish; St. Antony Parish in Fathekan Peta; and a parish priest at Infant Jesus Church in the DG Peta Prakasam District.

He speaks English, Telugu, Hindi and has basic familiarity with Greek and Hebrew.

With the addition of Fathers Aduri and Mandha, there are now five priest from India serving in the Diocese of Davenport.