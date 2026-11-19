Gratitude for cemetery caretakers

To the editor:

Thank you for the article on Catholic cemeteries in the Nov. 12 edition of the paper. I would like to give a “shout out” to Wayne Eserhaut and Leon Moeller who care for the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Big Rock, Iowa.

Although the church is no longer next to the cemetery, the grounds are well cared for. These men are truly a blessing to the families who have loved ones buried there or will be in the future.

Thank you.

Dolores Stack

Bettendorf