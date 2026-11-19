By Dan Russo

Editorial

Most people in Iowa have heard of the “Hawkeye Wave.” At the end of the first quarter of every University of Iowa football home game, players, coaches and fans at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City pause to wave at the patients and their families watching the action from the windows of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital nearby.

Another wonderful Hawkeye tradition many may not be as familiar with is the team’s practice of choosing “Kid Captains” at home games. This honor is usually extended to current or former patients of the hospital. At the game Nov. 14, Beau Byers of Swisher, an 8-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer at age three, was recognized. He had a softball sized tumor removed from his bladder and underwent radiation and chemotherapy. Byers is now in remission, according to the hospital. The boy and his family soaked up the encouragement from the crowd, which cheered as loudly as if a game-winning touchdown had just been scored when the boy’s image graced the big screens around the venue.

Cancer seems to be getting more attention lately. Pope Leo XIV’s October diagnosis with a form of lung cancer and his subsequent treatment had many talking about the disease. Later that month, at game 4 of the World Series, players, coaches and fans stopped the action for a moment of silence to remember people affected by cancer.

Cancer was a central issue in Iowa’s elections this year. In 2024, the Iowa Cancer Registry, a health research organization, released a report which provided evidence that Iowa has the second highest and fastest-rising incidence of cancer among all U.S. states. In 2024, “an estimated 21,000 new, invasive cancers (meaning cancers that were diagnosed as stages 1-4, as well as in situ or stage 0 bladder cancers),” were documented, according to the report.

It’s time to act, but where do we start? We begin by addressing the causes of the crisis.

In a 2026 report titled “Environmental Risk Factors and Iowa’s Cancer Crisis,” researchers from the Iowa Environmental Council (IEC) and the Harkin Institute (HI), both nonpartisan, not for profit organizations, argue that: “While there is public awareness that behavioral factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and exposure to UV light from the sun or tanning beds can cause cancer, environmental factors — what is in our water, soil, and air — are discussed far less.”

These researchers claim that the biggest driver of the cancer spike in Iowa is man-made chemicals and pollutants connected to agriculture.

“Iowa has some of the highest nitrate levels in drinking water in the U.S., extensive and intensive pesticide use, elevated radon concentrations in homes, and emerging concerns about PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination,” states the report. “Iowans deserve to know what risks we are facing. We cannot escape what has been allowed to contaminate the environment in which we live.”

The report offers several specific solutions such as having the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reevaluate and strengthen the nitrate drinking water standard.

The report’s regulatory recommendations are relatively moderate. By comparison, many countries control agricultural chemicals more strictly. For example, atrazine, a common herbicide in the United States, has been banned in roughly 60 nations. It has multiple detrimental environmental effects, including the fact that it is “probably carcinogenic to humans,” according to the World Health Organization.

Addressing the causes of the cancer crisis will require a major paradigm shift in U.S. agriculture. Catholics can foster needed reforms by providing a moral framework and reasons for hope. The Life and Dignity of the Human Person and Care for God’s creation are two of the seven themes of Catholic Social Teaching. Pope Leo XIV alludes to these principles in his 2026 encyclical Magnifica Humanitas. The pope firmly argues in the document that technology should serve the good of humans.

If some of today’s farming technologies are harming God’s creation and causing cancer or other illnesses in people and animals, we have to ask whether the benefits we’re receiving from them are worth the cost. In the case of atrazine, it is clear that a full scale ban should be considered. However, the causes of cancer are complex and this is just one issue that needs attention.

If we stop using certain technologies, history has taught us that “magnificent humanity” can find other tools to help us produce the food we need. For example, the popular insecticide DDT (dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane) was successful at controlling pests, but was banned by the EPA in 1972 after it was found that the product caused significant harm to humans and animals. Farmers across the world adapted to the change.

Although technology and science drive agricultural innovation, faith remains farming’s root. Phasing out established products and methods can be hard and scary. If we ask for divine help, God will guide us so that we can make our next generation of agricultural technology produce even more abundance without harmful side effects (Proverbs 3:9-10).

Dan Russo, editor