By Hal Green

Pondering Prayer

Kahlil Gibran (1883-1931), who wrote the masterpiece, “The Prophet,” also wrote a prayer poem titled, simply “Love,” which spoke to my heart more than five decades ago. I discovered it shortly after I first encountered God and within a week met the woman who would become the love of my life.

Prior to these two yoked events, I had been an agnostic “man of the world,” having been in relationships with other women. Now I sought in earnest to clean up my life in every sense, so as to become a better man, and above all to remain true to love and fidelity for the remainder of my life.

Gibran’s prayer poem gave me the words I could and did commit myself to carrying out, day in and day out. I also vowed never to sacrifice a greater value for a lesser one. While I have had my temptations, my trials and tribulations, I have nevertheless continued to honor God, love, and my beloved wife.

Gibran’s prayer poem to love, and to the God who is love, addresses the true power and goodness of love, together with the vowed commitment of one who has finally found true love to faithfully serve it. I have returned to this prayer at least yearly, to recommit myself to love, as to God:

“They say the jackal and the mole

Drink from the self-same stream

Where the lion comes to drink.

And they say the eagle and the vulture

Dig their beaks into the same carcass,

And are at peace, one with the other

In the presence of the dead thing.

O Love, whose lordly hand

Has bridled my desires,

And raised my hunger and thirst

To dignity and pride,

Let not the strong in me and the constant

Eat the bread or drink the wine

That tempt my weaker self.

Let me rather starve,

And let my heart parch with thirst,

And let me die and perish,

Ere I stretch my hand

To a cup you did not fill,

Or a bowl you did not bless.”

If to nothing or no one else, commit yourself to be true to the God who is love. That may require some self-forgiveness, as well as the forgiveness of others. But let nothing or no one stop you from the profound commitment voiced in Gibran’s prayer. For me, the heart of this commitment, is “Ere I stretch my hand / To a cup you did not fill, / Or a bowl you did not bless.”

In short, never sacrifice a greater value for a lesser one. And love is the ultimate value, for God as well as for us.

(Hal Green, Ph.D., is author of Pray This Way to Connect with God. You can contact him at drhalgreen@gmail.com.)