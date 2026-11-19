By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — In the concourse on the west side of Kinnick Stadium at the Iowa Hawkeye football team’s latest home game, volunteers representing Knights of Columbus from the parishes of St. Thomas More-Coralville (STM) and St. Patrick-Iowa City had a busy night at the concession stand they operate near the 50-yard line. With temperatures in the low 30s, the warm Bavarian pretzels they sell were one of the most popular items on the menu.

“We’re selling more pretzels than ever on a cold night,” said Char Elbert as she scrambled to salt and heat the snacks for fans, aided by Jan Vonderhaar.

The women worked the pretzel station with their husbands Glenn and Jim, members of St. Thomas More’s Council #15409. More volunteers worked further down the bustling line of counters selling beer, water, sodas and other drinks.

“We have about 30 volunteers throughout the football season that rotate between different home games,” explained Bob Wieder­ien, STM council’s Grand Knight. “Some volunteer at only one event, and some at multiple games. Volunteers include Knights, spouses and friends over the age of 18.”

The concession arrangement involving the University of Iowa and Aramark, the company that manages food services at the arena, allows the Knights and many other non-profits to keep a portion of the proceeds from many of the concession stands there. This program has been a great blessing for many local charitable efforts.

“If memory serve me right, I started this fund raising journey back in 2022, when I was Grand Knight of the council,” reflected Anthony DeLeon, another member of STM’s council. “I was invited to help our brother Knights from St Mary’s Solon Council who had their own stand, and the funds raised that season opened so many opportunities to donate back into our parish and parish community, that we decided with the help of Keith Less to request our own stand in 2023. Since then, volunteering at the Kinnick concessions stand for the home games has been a significant fund raiser for our council to give back to the church and community through the many faith in action programs we host as Knights of Columbus. For example, RSVP for our Seminarians, Upon This Rock campaign for our church expansion, scholarships for our youth going into college, supporting our youth going to NCYC, and so much more.”

The STM council has been able to give about $75,000 to charitable causes in the past several years, according to the current Grand Knight. The revenue comes from sales commissions they receive when selling products as well as tips. The Knights are able to keep 100% of the tips they receive.

“We have supported many charitable causes including disaster relief in Iowa and in other locations, such as Kerrville, Texas, the Knights of Columbus ultrasound initiative, pregnancy support centers, seminarians in the Davenport Diocese, Coats for Kids, scholarships to college or trade school-bound students of the parish, Special Olympics, persons with intellectual disabilities, just to name a few,” said Wiederien.

During the Nov. 14 game, the capacity crowd of 70,000-plus was constantly drawn to the concession areas circling the stadium. Some booths are manned by Aramark employees or paid staff from other companies. Each booth being worked by a nonprofit has a sign near the counter designating it as a nonprofit fundraising operation. The organizations are very diverse — everything from schools to baseball teams. No Foot Too Small is a local charity that operated one of the stands at the last game.

“We help parents who have lost (pregnancies and) children as infants,” said volunteer Chris Harris as he took a break from serving. “We started around a lady’s table 10 years ago.”

The nonprofit has been operating a concession stand for several seasons and has used proceeds to fund bereavement support for patients and many other programs.

On a typical game day, volunteers at the STM-St. Patrick Knights stand arrive about two and a half hours before kickoff. They prepare ice and drinks, check inventory, stock and heat ovens for the pretzels. One hour before the game starts, fans begin coming into the stadium. Volun­teers are on their feet working constantly during the events. They receive training from Ara­mark before they begin, according to Eric Aitchison, an STM council member who has given his time for years.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people are friendly and fun,” he says of the fans. “It’s 11 volunteers every game. Some of those people work five games a year. The Knights gave a college scholarship to my son. As a father, I like to help support the council.”

Sometimes the Knights can share a bit about their faith with customers, but the opportunities are limited because of the fast pace. As the Hawkeyes extended their lead over Purdue, just such a chance came to volunteer Patrick Clemence. While chatting with customer Andrew Lentsch as he opened a drink, Clemence mentioned the Knights fundraising effort.

“My dad’s a knight! I’m in Des Moines,” exclaimed Lentsch, a member of Sacred Heart Parish there.

Lentsch discussed his deep connection with the Hawkeyes and his appreciation of the team’s affiliation with charitable efforts, especially those involving the university’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital nearby. The tradition of waving to patients during games is one that has special meaning to him.

“My brother was up in the children’s hospital when I was a kid,” he said. “I saw the games from (the windows) there while visiting him. Then, I played football for Iowa. Now I get to see games from the stands in the stadium.”

The former tight end was part of the team for several years and is glad to come back and witness the generous spirit that is part of the Hawkeye football program.

“When you see other people giving to charity like this, it makes you want to give,” said Lentsch.

Wiederien encouraged football fans to visit the STM-St. Patrick Knights at the stand outside of section 127 and to support charity — which, along with unity and fraternity, is one of the foundational principles of the Knights.