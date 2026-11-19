For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Humility Homes & Services, Inc. (HHSI) announced that its The Community Is Us campaign surpassed its $2.9 million fundraising goal last month. This marks a significant milestone in the organization’s efforts to strengthen housing and services for individuals and families throughout the greater Quad Cities area.

Launched publicly in March 2026 after tremendous support from early donors, The Community Is Us campaign was created to make critical investments in HHSI’s housing, facilities, staff, and resources while strengthening the organization’s ability to respond to homelessness and housing instability throughout the region.

“This milestone belongs to our entire community,” said Ashley Velez-Hagler, CEO of Humility Homes & Services, Inc. “Every individual, business, foundation and community partner who invested in this campaign demonstrated a belief that everyone deserves a safe place to call home. We named this campaign Community Is Us because we knew addressing homelessness could never be the work of one organization alone. Surpassing this goal shows what is possible when our community comes together around a shared purpose.”

Funds raised through the campaign support improvements and repairs to HHSI’s portfolio of more than 150 affordable housing units, upgrades to the organization’s low-barrier emergency shelter and Jubilee Campus, additional frontline staffing, and flexible stability resources that help individuals and families overcome barriers to obtaining and maintaining housing.

The impact of the campaign is already visible throughout the community. Projects have included housing renovations, laundry upgrades, water fountains and refill stations at the Emergency Shelter, HVAC improvements, new staircases and decks, driveway repairs and other improvements designed to preserve HHSI’s housing and facilities for years to come.

“The end of this campaign isn’t the end of the work,” Velez-Hagler said. “These investments give Humility a stronger foundation to continue serving our neighbors and working alongside our community toward our vision of a home for every person. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make this possible.”