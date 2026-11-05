Helping the Church in Africa/Ayuda a la iglesia en África

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The Diocese of Davenport will take up a collection for the Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa on Nov. 7-8. This fund assists local churches in Africa. The Nuba Mountains region in Sudan’s Diocese of El Obeid is remote and served by few priests. In this situation, lay catechists serve as leaders in their faith communities: teaching the faith, preparing candidates to receive the sacraments, and leading prayer services in the absence of a priest.

Recognizing the paramount importance of catechists to the small Catholic communities in these remote areas, the Diocese of El Obeid conducted an in-depth formation program for 223 catechists early last year. Participants attended courses in prayer, biblical catechesis, and the sacraments while also receiving instruction in classroom teaching methods to enable them to share their faith more effectively in their communities.

Using funds that the Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa granted to the Sudan and South Sudan Bishops’ Conference for its work, the Diocese of El Obeid provided transportation and lodging for all program participants in this special three-month formation course, removing financial barriers to the catechists’ participation.

The people of Africa are joyous and faith-filled — but as the Church in Africa grows, the pastoral needs of the people also increase. Clergy formation, communications programs to bring the Gospel to remote territories, youth ministries that engage the next generation of disciples — these and all the Church’s needs are wide-ranging.

The collection for the Solidarity Fund is an opportunity to stand with the people of Africa. Our contributions help them face these challenges and build lasting foundations of missionary discipleship. Thank you for your generosity in supporting the Solidarity Fund. To learn more about the collection and those whom it supports, visit www.usccb.org/africa.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Ayuda a la iglesia en África

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

La Diócesis de Davenport realizará una colecta para el Fondo de Solidaridad para la Iglesia en África los días 7 y 8 de noviembre. Este fondo ayuda a las iglesias en África. La región de las montañas Nuba, en la diócesis de El Obeid, Sudán, es lejana y cuenta con pocos sacerdotes. En esta situación, los catequistas laicos ejercen como líderes en sus comunidades de fe: enseñan la fe, preparan a los candidatos para recibir los sacramentos y dirigen los servicios religiosos en ausencia de un sacerdote.

Reconociendo la importancia fundamental de los catequistas para las pequeñas comunidades católicas de estas zonas remotas, la Diócesis de El Obeid llevó a cabo un programa de formación integral para 223 catequistas a principios del año pasado. Los participantes asistieron a cursos sobre oración, catequesis bíblica y los sacramentos, además de recibir instrucción en métodos de enseñanza para que pudieran compartir su fe de manera más efectiva en sus comunidades.

Utilizando el dinero que el Fondo de Solidaridad para la Iglesia en África otorgó a la Conferencia Episcopal de Sudán y Sudán del Sur para su labor, la Diócesis de El Obeid proporcionó transporte y alojamiento a todos los participantes del programa en este curso especial de formación de tres meses, eliminando así las barreras financieras para la participación de los catequistas.

El pueblo africano es alegre y lleno de fe, pero a medida que la Iglesia en África crece, también aumentan las necesidades pastorales de la población. La formación del clero, los programas de comunicación para llevar el Evangelio a territorios remotos, los ministerios juveniles que involucran a la próxima generación de discípulos: estas y todas las necesidades de la Iglesia son muy diversas.

La colecta para el Fondo de Solidaridad es una oportunidad para apoyar al pueblo de África. Nuestras contribuciones les ayudan a afrontar estos desafíos y a construir bases sólidas para el discipulado misionero. Gracias por su generosidad al apoyar el Fondo de Solidaridad. Para obtener más información sobre la colecta y a quiénes apoya, visite www.usccb.org/africa .

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport