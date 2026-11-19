Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – Nov. 17, 2026 ContributedA group of high school and college students from the Diocese of Davenport visited seminarians at St. Pius X Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, earlier this month. The young men and seminarians posed for the above photo at Presentation Chapel in the seminarians’ residence. Thank you, veterans! Click on the photos for larger versions Lindsay Steele Fifth-graders Leah Rohlf and Easton Slesicki present the colors during All Saints Catholic School’s Veterans Day program Nov. 11 in Davenport. Schools and parishes in the Diocese of Davenport commemorated Veterans Day with programs, service, meals and more. Fifth-grade students from St. Vincent School in Keokuk served breakfast to veterans Nov. 11 at a local HyVee. Pictured are, from left, Madi L., Nolan A., Mason M., Haidyn P. and Leyton M. with veteran Francis Marlin, a member of Church of All Saints Parish in Keokuk. Contributed Linda and Don Kraklio pick out donuts during St. Mary Parish-Wilton’s Veterans Day reception Nov. 8. Don Kraklio is a veteran, and Linda Kraklio was a nursing assistant at Iowa City VA Medical Center. Krystal Fowler/Albia Newspapers St. Mary Parish in Albia hosted a luncheon for the surviving spouses of veterans Nov. 10. Contributed The Holy Trinity dance team carries a large American flag during Holy Trinity Catholic Schools’ Veterans Day program Nov. 11 in West Point. Contributed Students wait for veterans to walk through their aisle of flags during Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School’s Veterans Day program Nov. 12 in Muscatine. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Holy Childhood Association revived Ten students receive Ritzinger scholarships ‘You said yes to God’ Religion bee is ‘a celebration’ of Catholic knowledge Posted on Nov 19, 2026Nov 17, 2026