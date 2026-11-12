Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – Nov. 12, 2026 ContributedThe Altar & Rosary Society of St. Joseph Parish in North English hosted a saladluncheon and silent auction Nov. 7 in the parish hall. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Connecting the Catholic community Impact Report to be released soon First Impact Report now available Family support key to pursuing call to permanent diaconate Posted on Nov 12, 2026Nov 10, 2026