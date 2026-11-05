Growing parish looks to expand

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

PELLA — A flourishing parish in central Iowa is beginning to outgrow its church building.

St. Mary Parish in Pella, where the population is growing by about 1% a year, according to U.S. Census data, has embarked on a capital campaign to add a multi-purpose room, new religious education classrooms and other amenities to its current structure.

“It is amazing how much growth we have seen at St. Mary over the past 10 years,” said Brian Huddle, the parish’s head of buildings and grounds and general chair of the capital campaign committee. “Many families have grown in our community with younger kids and we have seen a large number of new families that have come into our community from the manufacturing facilities in Pella. The city is a thriving, growing community with many work opportunities.”

As the number of families has grown, it’s become necessary for the parish to find creative solutions to accommodate the increasing number of youths in religious education, Huddle said. Youth ministry attendance has grown by more than 72% over the past four years. “Our faith formation and youth ministry (programs) use every space available in our building. Office spaces, the priest’s office, the library — we have kids in every open area. Many of these spaces are small and not conducive to learning.”

“St. Mary is blessed to be experiencing this kind of growth,” said Father Joseph Phung, pastor of St. Mary parishes in Pella and Oskaloosa. “With growth comes responsibility. We want to make sure we have the spaces necessary to welcome people, form our children and young people in the faith and build a strong community for generations to come.”

The 11,600-square-foot addition to the east side of the building will include a 350-person capacity multi-purpose room and gathering space, kitchen, educational wing with three classrooms and an atrium for the parish’s Catechesis of the Good Shepherd program, outdoor parking expansion, and restrooms. The blueprint includes room for future expansion.

The parish kicked off a $5.5 million capital campaign last month with a launching event at Central College in Pella. About $2 million has been pledged so far, the parish said. Additionally, the parish has set aside about $1 million in savings for the $6.5 million addition. Construction can begin once 60% of the funds are collected, per diocesan policy.

A parish-wide feasibility study also revealed the need for an expanded worship space. However, classroom expansion is the top priority for now, according to the parish. The new multi-purpose room will be able to function as a temporary worship space once construction begins for that phase of the project.

“This campaign is about much more than bricks and mortar,” said Father Phung. “It is about creating spaces where future generations can encounter Christ, grow in discipleship, strengthen their faith and build meaningful relationships within our parish community. We are investing in the future vitality of St. Mary and ensuring that our facilities support the mission God has entrusted to us.”