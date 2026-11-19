By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Father Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP, faced many of the same challenges that evangelists continue to face today. Examples are low numbers of Catholics participating in Church life, limited resources, and a path forward that is not clear. But the pioneer priest did not have despair. He made the most of opportunities to spread the Gospel and teach about the Catholic Church, according to an expert on this frontier figure who endeared himself to many.

Father Dominick Jean, OP, who was ordained in May 2026 to the Order of Dominican Preachers, recently spoke to a crowd inside St. Anthony Church about Father Mazzuchelli’s significant impact on the spread of Catholicism in the Midwest region.

The young Dominican explained the power of Mazzuchelli’s legacy in his talk Nov. 9.

“(Father Mazzuchelli’s) love and witness to speak of God’s love (was remarkable),” said Father Jean. “He left Italy to go to an unknown county for the love of people and God.”

St. Anthony, the first parish established in the now Diocese of Davenport, began worshiping in a church which Father Mazzuchelli designed and later helped build. This original structure is still in existence next door to the current church.

Father Jean said Mazzuchelli was born in 1806 to a wealthy Milan, Italy, family in the shadows of the cathedral there. He was one of 16 children.

Mazzuchelli was educated in Switzerland where he studied the humanities, design and architecture, and calligraphy. In August 1823, Mazzuchelli felt something or someone was calling him to ministry. “He announced to his family he wanted to become a Dominican friar,” Father Jean said.

In the 1820s there were no Dominican friars in Milan, according to Father Jean. And Catholic religious orders in general “were devastated by the French revolution.” At one point, there were 30,000 Dominicans. By the 1820s there were only about 2,000 worldwide and only 75 in Italy.

As to why Mazzuchelli wanted to join the Dominicans, the order is not sure. Much of the information available about Mazzuchelli is from his writings and letters as a young man and throughout his adulthood. Many of those are still in the possession of the Dominicans.

Father Jean said Mazzuchelli entered the Dominicans as a candidate in November 1823 — the only one at the time. “Hope begins with one person,” Father Jean said. “One person heard God’s call and responds.”

By December 1824, Mazzuchelli and another new newer candidate took vows as Dominicans. “Mazzuchelli committed his life to the Dominican order.” He traveled to Rome.

Bishop Edward Fenwick, OP, of the Diocese of Cincinnati, Ohio, visited Rome to seek assistance in serving and preaching in the United States. “They needed missionaries. Samuel was chosen,” Father Jean said.

Father Mazzuchelli is quoted as saying that “if the seed must be sown, preaching to be heard, then he was called to share with the world.”

“This was a great opportunity for Mazzuchelli,” Father Jean said. “This was something new and he was willing to trust in God.”

In December 1828, Father Mazzuchelli arrived in Cincinnati and was greeted by Bishop Fenwick. The territory of the diocese covered Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as parts of Iowa and Illinois. There was no regular access to Mass and the sacraments. And there was no easy access to communities at the time.

For two years, Father Mazzuchelli studied English, along with his seminary studies. He was ordained to the priesthood on Sept. 5, 1830. His first assignment was Mackinac Island, Michigan. St. Anne Parish was his base, which hadn’t had a resident priest for decades. “There were generations of residents without a resident priest. They were revitalized in their faith when he came,” Father Jean said.

Father Mazzuchelli preached, offered the sacraments, but saw a need to form the people in the faith. He offered regular catechesis classes, taught Scripture and built relationships.