Lisa Willows, coordination of Marriage and Family Life for the Davenport Diocese, is our guest. She discusses her personal journey of faith, ways to strengthen families in challenging times and an initiative to establish a new ministry in the diocese that aids parishes who have members with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Music for this podcast is “Funky Delight, Version 1,” courtesy of udio.com, inspired by David Baker, 2026. You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more. This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.