Page updated Nov. 3, 2026

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Calendar Events

Nov. 4

Rock Island, Ill. — Benet House Retreat Center at St. Mary Monastery will host an in person program on Blessed Archbishop Fulton Sheen at 8 p.m. Explore the life of service of Blessed Sheen. Tea and conversations to follow. No registration needed. For more information call 309-283-2118 or visit smmsisters.org

Nov. 5

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults monthly Mass is at 6:30 p.m. in Christ the King Chapel on the St. Ambrose University campus. Fellowship and snacks to follow in gathering space.

Nov. 7

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Newton — Calling all Newton Knights of Columbus — Patriotic Gala is from 6-9 p.m. in McCann Center at Sacred Heart Church. Enjoy an evening of patriotism, fellowship and community.

North English — St. Joseph Parish’s Altar and Rosary Society is hosting a salad luncheon and silent auction at 11 a.m.

NOV. 7-8

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting its annual Christmas Carousel Bazaar Nov. 7 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and Nov. 8 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Purchase handmade or homemade crafts, toys, floral arrangements, wreaths, doll clothes, decorations and more. Meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus Nov. 7 from 9 a.m.-noon and Nov. 8 from 9-11 a.m.

Nov. 8

Camanche — Church of the Visitation Parish’s Altar and Rosary Society is hosting a quilt raffle, holiday bazaar, silent auction and luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Coralville — The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a vocation awareness fair Nov. 8 at St. Thomas More Parish. Explore the beauty of ordained, consecrated and married life! Vocations booths will be set up after 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masses. Father Andrew Rauenbuehler, diocesan vocation director, will host a panel discussion from 1-2 p.m. with Father Michael Rossman, SJ; Sister Agnes Giblin, BVM; and deacon candidate Jorge Lopez. Childcare and children’s activities will be available during the panel discussion.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting an end of life planning workshop from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in Harness Hall. Topics include Catholic Moral Teaching, legal documents, hospice care, funeral planning and grief. Light refreshments will be provided.

Farmington — St. Boniface Parish is hosting lunch and bingo at 11 a.m. A free will donation will be accepted for the hot turkey and pork sandwich meal.

Keota — Holy Trinity Parish is hosting a harvest dinner and raffle at the parish center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Carryouts available. A free will donation will be accepted.

West Branch — St. Bernadette Catholic Church is hosting a take-out soup supper from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Order homemade chicken noodle, chili and vegetarian vegetable soups for $9/quart or $6/pint. Bake sale items will also be sold.

Nov. 9

Davenport — St. Ambrose University and St. Anthony Parish will present “Father Samuel Mazzuchelli: Missionary and Model” with Father Dominick Jean, OP, at 6:30 p.m. in the church.

Nov. 12

Davenport — “Made for More” with author/speaker Christopher West and musician Mike Mangione will take place from 7-9:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish. For more information about the event, or to purchase your tickets today, go to https://aftontickets.com/M4MDavenport.

Nov. 14

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a craft sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Purchase baked cinnamon rolls and coffee for $2.50. A soup and sandwich luncheon will be served for $8. Festivities include a bake sale and raffle.

Rock Island, Ill. — Christ Child Society of the Quad Cities “Shower of Love” will take place from 12:30-3:30 p.m. in McCarthy Hall at St. Pius X Parish. The open house includes sandwiches and desserts. Guests are asked to bring unwrapped items for infants in preemie, newborn or 0-3 mo. sizes. All items will support the Christ Child Layette Program, which partners with The Woman’s Choice Center in Bettendorf, other local birth centers and Every Child to provide newborn essentials. Handmade items such as caps, bibs or burp cloths and receiving blankets are also welcomed.

Nov. 15

Iowa City — The KC Family Center (4776 American Legion Rd.) is hosting its annual veterans breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon. Free will donations accepted. Veterans and their families eat free.

Nov. 15, 21

Keokuk — Knights of Columbus Council #619 will celebrate its 125 year of service through November. A Founder Day country breakfast bar will be served Nov. 15 after Mass at the Knights of Columbus Hall for a free will donation, followed by a brief program and filling a time capsule. The community is welcome to bring items for the time capsule that are associated with the KCs. On Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall there will be an anniversary gala. Must purchase tickets in ad­vance by calling Hickey Contracting Company at 319-524-4015.

Nov. 19

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults will meet for dinner at Pancheros at 6 p.m. then head to Our Lady of Victory Parish for Holy Hour in the back chapel from 7-8 p.m. Confessions offered from 5-7 p.m.

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish’s Journeys in Faith Speaker Series from 7-8:30 p.m. in the parish hall will feature Brian and Sue Lehman as they speak about their pilgrimage experience in Catholic London.

Nov. 21

Clinton — Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish is hosting a chili cook-off and dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Free will donations will be accepted to support high school ministries. Contestants should drop off their chili in the parish hall from 4-5 p.m. and include a brief ingredient list. For more information go to jcpop.org/

chili-cook-off or call 563-242-3311.

Nov. 21-22

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting its annual Fall Bazaar Nov. 21 from 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., and Nov. 22 from 9 a.m.-noon. Purchase kolaches, cinnamon rolls, bakery items, handmade greeting cards and religious magnets. Complimentary coffee will be served on Saturday morning.

Nov. 29-Dec. 5|

Online — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting an Ignatian Advent retreat. The opening session is Nov. 29 from 2-4 p.m. and the closing session is Dec. 5 from 11 a.m.-noon. Retreatants will meet daily from Nov. 30-Dec.4 with a spiritual director. Cost is $85. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Dec. 4

Grinnell — “No Room at the Inn,” an ecumenical event featuring nativity scenes and angels from churches in the Grinnell area, will take place from 3-7 p.m. in the St. Mary Parish Center. Festivities include music, coffee, cider and cookies. Free will donations will be accepted for the St. Joseph Emergency Family Shelter, Mid-Iowa Community Action (MICA) and area ministerial associations.

Dec. 5

Buffalo — St. Peter Parish is hosting its annual Christmas Cookie Walk from 9-11 p.m. Prepackaged containers of cookies are $12.

Mar. 6-8, 2027

Iowa City — Save the date! The Iowa Catholic Youth Conference will take March 6-7, 2027, at Regina Catholic Schools in Iowa City.

Other

New Catholic Messenger Conversations Podcast

In October, the Catholic Church in U.S. marks Respect Life Month. In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, Christie Schaefer, executive director of The Woman’s Choice Center in Bettendorf, discusses her organization’s efforts to do just that by helping women in the Quad Cities facing unexpected or unsupported pregnancies. Schaefer shares some success stories involving new life and also reflects on the role Christian faith plays in the work the staff does.

Listen on your favorite podcasting app, YouTube or at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting.

ONGOING

The Diocese of Davenport has launched a new Disability Inclusion Ministry webpage designed to help parishes create more welcoming, accessible, and inclusive communities for individuals and families of all abilities. The page includes resources, tools, ideas and contact information. Go to

www.davenportdiocese.org/belonging-disability-inclusion-ministry to learn more.

The St. Andrew of Crete Byzantine Catholic Outreach of Iowa celebrates a Divine Liturgy every third Sunday of the month at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City (Sacred Heart Chapel). Contact Father Bruce Riebe with questions at 440-227-5037.

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The St. Anthony Parish book study group recently began studying “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fuglesang. The group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. in the parish center.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Online prayer groups at Our Lady of the Prairie meet weekly. Pray the Lectio Divina Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. The centering prayer group meets Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 for more information.

Online book studies at Our Lady of the Prairie begin soon and meet monthly. For a list of books and meeting times, go to www.theprairieretreat.org.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa focuses on the intersection of ecology, spirituality and holistic health in an effort to help people of all faiths and cultures improve their relationship with God, nature and others. Go to www.Prairiewoods.org for a list of upcoming retreats, or call 319-395-6700.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

The Diocese of Davenport does not use GoFundMe to collect donations for any purpose. To make sure donated funds support parishes, schools, Upon This Rock, the Annual Diocesan Appeal, or other diocesan ministries, please give through the official and secure online platforms found on the diocesan website at www.davenportdiocese.org. This will ensure that every gift reaches its intended purpose. For any questions regarding donations pages or inquiries regarding giving to diocesan institutions, contact the Office of Stewardship at 563-888-4252 or Finance Department at 563-888-4365, or reach out directly to the parish, school, or ministry.