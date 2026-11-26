By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

(Editor’s note: Follow along using The Catholic Messenger’s Advent calendar 2026 (PDF/JPG or on Page 6 and 7 in the Paper!)

Nov. 29: Advent begins today! The blessing of an Advent Wreath takes place on the First Sunday of Advent or on the evening before the First Sunday of Advent. Below is the text for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Blessing of an Advent Wreath:

All make the Sign of the Cross as the leader says:

Our help is in the name of the Lord.

Response (R/.) Who made heaven and earth.

Then the Scripture, Isaiah 9: (lines 1-2 and 5-6) or Isaiah 63 (lines 16-17 & 19) or Isaiah 64 (lines 2-7) is read:

Reader: The word of the Lord.

R/. Thanks be to God.

With hands joined, the leader says:

Lord our God, we praise you for your Son, Jesus Christ: he is Emmanuel, the hope of the peoples, he is the wisdom that teaches and guides us, he is the Savior of every nation.

Lord God, let your blessing come upon us as we light the candles of this wreath.

May the wreath and its light be a sign of Christ’s promise to bring us salvation. May he come quickly and not delay.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

R/. Amen.

Nov. 30: Reflect on these words from the late Pope Francis: “Advent invites us to a commitment to vigilance, looking beyond ourselves, expanding our mind and heart in order to open ourselves up to the needs of people, of brothers and sisters, and to the desire for a new world.”

Dec. 1: The Gospel of Luke contains 24 chapters. Consider reading one chapter a night leading up to Christmas Eve!

Dec. 2: Advent is a time to embrace the peace that Christ brings into the world and seek peace within our hearts and relationships (ascensionpress.com). Today, reflect on these words from Pope Leo XIV: “Peace begins with each one of us: in the way we look at others, listen to others and speak about others.”

Dec. 3: Today is St. Francis Xavier’s feast day. He is a founding member of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) and led an extensive mission to proclaim Christianity throughout Asia. Commemorating this day might include praying for foreign-born priests and for all those who minister abroad. About one-fifth of priests serving in the Davenport Diocese are foreign born, coming from India, Vietnam and the African continent.

Wycliffe Bible Translators, an interdenominational nonprofit mission organization, suggests the following prayer intentions for missionaries and foreign-born priests: Safe travel, boldness to overcome fear of rejection and discomfort, effective ministry, protection, and physical and mental well-being.

Dec. 4: The Advent season is a time of preparation that directs our hearts and minds to Christ’s second coming at the end of time and to the anniversary of Our Lord’s birth on Christmas. Penance is an important part of preparing, quieting and disciplining our hearts for the full joy of Christmas (usccb.org). Check with your local parish for confession times or communal penance services.

Dec. 5: Songs of hopeful anticipation can help set the tone for Advent! Find or create an Advent playlist on your favorite streaming or video app. Focus.org suggests the following songs to help you get started: “O Come O Come Emmanuel,” “We Three Kings,” “Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silence,” “Come Thou Font,” “In The Bleak Midwinter,” “Pie Jesu,” “Joy to the World,” “Advent Hymn” and “Christmas Bells.”

Check out next week’s Catholic Messenger for the Advent week two walkthrough!