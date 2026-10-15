Walking in Denny’s boots: Hunger Hike honors legacy of late volunteer

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

ALBIA — Youths from Albia, Georgetown and Lovilia come together every year to fill the boots of a local Catholic who was passionate about feeding the hungry.

As part of the Denny Ryan Hunger Hike, the youths go door-to-door in Albia asking for food items and funds for Monroe County Helping Hands’ Christmas baskets. The Albia High School football team helps unload the donations.

The event’s namesake was a board member for the thrift store and pantry, and the Christmas basket program was something he was deeply passionate about. “He did all this almost single-handedly for years,” said his cousin, Sharon Crall. Ryan suffered a heart attack while volunteering there on Sept. 11, 2014, and passed away shortly after at the age of 54.

After the shock and grief of his sudden death settled, Crall asked Ryan’s widow, Carolyn, about the possibility of hosting a Christmas basket drive in his honor. The event, now in its 12th year, has grown into a community tradition. “The community is completely aware of these holiday baskets now,” said Crall, pastoral associate for St. Mary Parish in Albia and St. Patrick Parish in Georgetown.

Volunteers usually meet at the gazebo in downtown Albia at the start of the hike for a pre-event gathering. It took place indoors at St. Mary Parish in Albia this year due to rain. “I tell the story of Denny,” Crall said. “I have them understand where this all came from. (The youths) didn’t necessarily know him, but a lot of their parents did.”

The brown cowboy boots Ryan was wearing when he passed away served as a focal point of the pre-event gathering, as they do every year. Volunteers prayed as the boots stood tall on a nearby table.

Ryan’s widow and two daughters, Allyson Ryan-Haberman and Josey Ryan-Scieszinski, participate in the Hunger Hike in varying capacities. The sisters recently became first-time parents, and Ryan-Haberman thanked volunteers at the pre-event gathering for helping carry on their father’s legacy. “It hurts so bad that I can’t have my son (meet) the person who taught me to live and serve and what it means to give from the heart and be humble about it,” she said. “You guys are now helping me show my son what that means. I will never be able to do it myself; you are helping me do that. You don’t know what that means to me.”

Youths then headed out to collect food items, with adults serving as chauffeurs. Each volunteer wore a pin with Ryan’s photo in the middle. Some volunteers stayed behind so people outside city limits could drop off donations.

This year’s collection was successful in spite of heavy rainfall. “We had as much, if not more, dry goods than we’ve had in the past,” said board treasurer Steve Wynn, a childhood friend of Denny Ryan. “I was surprised at the response we had. It was a great turnout and good response from folks in the community.”

About 200 families sign up for the Christmas baskets each year, Wynn said. “We have a full holiday dinner layout. Turkey, ham, mashed potato mixes, dressing, ingredients to make pie (and) cake, and canned vegetables. If you get a basket you have enough for a family-sized dinner.” Monetary donations are used to buy fresh meat and any nonperishables that are still needed after the Hunger Hike.

Ryan-Scieszinski told the youth volunteers that they may never know the full impact of their collection. “She reminded them that they are making a difference for people they don’t see and don’t know,” her sister recalled. The young women encouraged volunteers to help out at the distribution event in mid-December and see the need first hand.

Wynn said he is proud of the community for coming together to support families experiencing food insecurity. The Hunger Hike, like its namesake, “really does highlight the good we can do, and motivates others to do the same thing.”