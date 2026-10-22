St. Ambrose honors six alumni

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University honored six graduates with its 2026 Alumni Awards during its Celebration of Generosity event Oct. 1. The annual awards recognize alumni whose professional achievement, leadership and service reflect the impact of a St. Ambrose education and the university’s Ambrosian values.

One emerging leader and one distinguished alumni recipient were selected from each of SAU’s three academic colleges.

The 2026 emerging leader honorees are Kristin Enright ’19, College of Business; Joaquin Bueno Diaz ’19, College of Arts and Sciences; and Cody Birely ’20, College of Health and Human Services. Distinguished Alumni honorees are John Resnick ’91, College of Business; Brian Ritter ’99, College of Arts and Sciences; and Kami Holst ’11, College of Health and Human Services.

“These six alumni represent the very best of St. Ambrose — talented professionals who use their education, leadership and compassion to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others as they better the world,” said Anne Gannaway, vice president for advancement. “Their accomplishments remind us that an Ambrose education prepares graduates not only for successful careers, but also for lives of service, purpose and impact.”

The honorees reflect a wide range of professional and community contributions, including communications, public health, physical therapy, pharmaceutical leadership, environmental conservation, occupational therapy, education and nonprofit service. Several have also remained closely connected to St. Ambrose through teaching, mentoring and community partnerships, Gannaway said.

The emerging leader award recognizes graduates who are making an impact early in their careers, while the distinguished alumni award honors alumni whose sustained professional achievement and service exemplify the mission and values of St. Ambrose University.

For ways to give to St. Ambrose University, visit sau.edu.