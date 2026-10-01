Sr. Mullany had a life in education, fine arts

CLINTON — Sister Hilary Mullany, 98, an educator with a love for fine arts, passed away Sept. 24 at The Alverno.

Genevieve Hilary was born on March 4, 1928, in Macomb, Illinois, the youngest child of Stephen E. and Genevieve (Fitz­patrick) Mullany.

She attended St. Paul Elementary School in Macomb; Mount St. Clare Academy in Clinton; and St. Mary Academy, Nauvoo, Illinois. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis at Mount St. Clare Convent in Clinton on Sept. 22, 1945. She received the name Sister Mary Hilary at her reception on June 17, 1946. She made her first vows on Aug. 12, 1948, and professed final vows on Aug. 12, 1951.

She earned an A.A. from Mount St. Clare College; a B.A. in liturgical music from the University of Montreal; and B.A. and M.F.A. degrees in drama from the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. She held an Iowa Permanent Professional Teaching Certificate.

Sister Mullany taught elementary grades in Chicago and Oak Lawn, Illinois, and in Clinton and Danbury, Iowa. She served for 16 years as a teacher of speech and drama at Mount St. Clare Academy and College. She directed numerous plays, musicals and recitals.

For 13 years, she served as media coordinator for the Diocese of Davenport and co-produced half-hour television programs entitled, “Real to Reel.”

Sister Mullany served on the General Council of the Sisters of St. Francis from 1984 to 1992, and as Vice President from 1988 to 1992.

She returned to Mount St. Clare College (and its predecessors) and served as assistant to the president, director of community affairs and continuing education, director of life-long learning, and coordinator of cultural activities. She also worked part-time as alumni counselor and director of communications. She retired in 2008.

She received the Poverello Award in 2002 for distinguished service to society awarded by the Mount St. Clare board of trustees. In 2005, the theater at Ashford University was renamed the Sister Hilary Mullany Theater in her honor. In 2007, she was named the YWCA Clinton Woman of Achievement.

Sister Mullany served on the board of the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre and performed in some of its productions. She was also a guest performer at the Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island, Illinois. She was a founding member of Sisters United News of the Upper Mississippi Valley. Additionally, she served on the following boards: Davenport Diocese communications advisory board, diocesan Catholic Relief Services, Campaign for Human Development advisory board, diocesan Social Action committee, Clinton Community Theatre, River Cities Arts Alive Council, and the Alverno Health Care Facility.

Sister Hilary moved to The Alverno in April 2024 and remained there until her death.

A funeral was celebrated Sept. 30 at The Canticle. Burial was in St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery.