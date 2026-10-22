Sister Chevalier worked in education

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Sister Dorothy Ann Chevalier, CHM, a former educator, died Oct. 9 at Bishop Drumm Care Center. She was 90.

Dorothy Ann Chevalier was born July 16, 1936, in Newton to Herschel Ray and Monica Elizabeth (Craig) Chevalier. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1955 and in 1958 professed vows as Sister Mary St. Monica.

Sister Chevalier studied elementary education at Ottumwa Heights College. She later earned a Master of Science in education degree from Drake University in Des Moines. She continued her studies as needed throughout her life, completing an interpreter training program at St. Paul Technical College in St. Paul, Minnesota; a certificate in clinical pastoral education from Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines; and certification as a chaplain by the National Association of Catholic Chaplains at the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Sister also studied early childhood education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and liturgical music at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota.

Her 38-year career as an elementary school teacher and principal ran from 1958 to 1996, working at 14 different schools in six states. In Iowa, she served in Fort Madison, Davenport, Centerville, Dunlap, Albia, Urbandale, Missouri Valley, Burlington and Ames. She also served in Minneapolis and Hampton, Minnesota; Glendive and Red Lodge, Montana; Spring, Texas; and Omaha, Nebraska. After retiring from education, she served as a medical chaplain at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines; St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma; and as a PRN chaplain in Des Moines. In 2008, she retired from medical work to serve as a minister of prayer and witness in Des Moines.

Sister Chevalier served the CHM community on the spirit and goals committee and the ministry and education committee. In 1989, she traveled with a pilgrimage group to France in honor of the community’s 125th jubilee.

In her leisure time, Sister enjoyed music, particularly playing the guitar, sports, travel and reading. When asked what she cherished most about her life as a CHM, she said she valued being in a community of vibrant risk-taking women, and that the care the community gave each member’s special talents was her greatest reason for celebration.

Visitation will be Oct. 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Chapel at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center. Her funeral Mass follows at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Newton. There will also be services held at Humility of Mary Center in Davenport on Nov. 11, at 11:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.