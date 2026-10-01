School begins fundraising for addition

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — A $4.75 million “Investing in Our Faith” campaign kicked off at St. Paul the Apostle Parish this weekend. The campaign will fund a school addition to the main building for two educational classrooms, band, vocal music and art rooms; renovations at the Early Learning Center and air conditioning in all classrooms.

Julie Delaney, director of development for St. Paul the Apostle Parish, noted the school just celebrated its 100th anniversary. Back in 2013, the parish completed a comprehensive assessment of the facility needs of the church, school, offices and Early Learning Center (ELC). A $2.9 million campaign allowed them to complete significant improvements to the church and school. The school alone had electrical upgrades, improved accessibility including the addition of an elevator, school office and security renovations and restroom improvements. The church received a restoration and renovation.

“The original plan also included a fine arts addition to move art, band and vocal music from the former convent, now the ELC, into the main school building,” Delaney said. Because the highest goal of $3.8 million was not raised, that portion was postponed until now.

Further delays came about due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later the diocesan capital campaign. “Now, in 2026, we are ready to complete that vision while also addressing current needs, including expansion of our early learning program and air conditioning the school,” she said.

New expansion

“Fine arts classes are currently located in areas that were not originally designed for this purpose,” Delaney said. Currently art is in the basement of the ELC, which has had some water problems. Those classes have temporarily been moved to Denning Hall across the street while fixes will be made this fall. Music and band are upstairs. Students must walk outside to get from the main school to the ELC.

“Quality fine arts programs require specialized spaces. Art requires sinks, storage and kiln facilities. Band requires appropriate acoustics, instrument-cleaning areas and specialized instrument storage. Vocal music requires a large, flexible space for singing, movement, and other musical activities.”

The new fine arts addition will be attached and built to the west end of the school. “These dedicated spaces will allow our teachers to provide stronger fine arts experiences and give students greater opportunities to discover and develop their God-given talents.”

The first floor of the new addition will house the band and music rooms. Second floor will be home to the art classroom, with a kiln room, and new fifth grade classrooms. The current fifth grade classrooms, among the smallest in the school, will be repurposed for breakout rooms for flexible classes or individual learning, a meeting room and a staff restroom.

The entire school building will be air conditioned. “Air conditioning will provide a more comfortable, climate-controlled environment that supports student learning and the health and well-being of students and staff,” Delaney said. “St. Paul the Apostle School is the only school in Scott County Catholic Schools (system) that is not air conditioned. When heat indexes reach the extreme caution level, we have to cancel classes for the safety of students and staff.” The gym has not been discussed.

Early Learning Center

The second floor of the ELC will be remodeled for two additional classrooms for preschool and storage. An additional exterior stairway will be added to meet fire-code requirements. The first floor will be home to Small Beginnings, a wrap around program for preschool classes. “It is full and has had a waiting list for several years. This will allow us to double the size of our daycare,” Delaney said.

Construction can begin once 100% of the project cost is pledged and 60% is received, Delaney said. Any money raised over the goal will remain in the Building Fund.

The goal is to break ground and start construction in June 2027. Because it is primarily an exterior project, disruption to classes is expected to be minimal, Delaney said.

Ethan Connors, principal at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School, said, “St. Paul’s has a long history of Catholic education. ‘Investing in Our Faith’ is about building on the foundation this community has laid over the past 100 years and preparing our school for the next 100.”

“The fine arts addition will give our students more instructional time, larger classrooms for fine arts and other classrooms, and breakout rooms for intervention, IEP, 504, and parent meetings. If we receive enough commitment from our school and parish community, we will also add HVAC throughout the building.”

“This school has shaped my family across generations. My grandfather graduated in the class of 1942. My siblings, cousins, and I all graduated from St. Paul’s. Now my niece and nephew are enrolled, and my son is in our four-year-old preschool program. St. Paul’s gave my family its past, and it is shaping our future. Let’s make sure it can do the same for the next generation and for our whole community. Please join me in ‘Investing in Our Faith,’” said Connors.

During an assembly with all the St. Paul students on Sept. 28 at the future construction site, Father Bruce DeRammelaere, pastor of the parish, offered a prayer and asked students who had a parent and/or grandparent who attended St. Paul’s. Many raised their hand.

Michael Fisher, president of Scott County Catholic Schools, told the students that once work begins, “It will be noisy, messy and loud.” But during the expected two-year process, the students will be able to see concrete poured, the roof raised and tour through the site. “Tell people about this,” he told the students.

For more information or to make a pledge, visit https://www.stpaulcatholicparish.org/investing-in-our-faith-capital-campaign or contact Delaney at 563-322-7994.