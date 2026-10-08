Saying ‘Thank you’ to first responders at Blue Mass

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Silently, the Davenport Police Department’s Honor Guard marched forward to a quiet church as the congregation stood for the presentation of the colors prior to the Blue Mass Sept. 29 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Members of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus then lined the center aisle for the opening of the Mass. Father Bruce DeRammelaere, pastor of the parish, presided at the annual Mass. Father Patrick Hilgendorf, pastor, and Father Manu John, parochial vicar, both at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Davenport, concelebrated.

The Blue Mass, sponsored by St. Paul’s Knights of Columbus Counil #15725, thanks and honors first responders: fire fighters, law enforcement, corrections, medics/EMS, dispatchers and more.

Active first responders wore their uniforms. Retired members also peppered the church. All were thanked at the end of Mass.

In his homily, Father DeRammelaere gave the history of the Blue Mass, which started in 1934. He also noted it is typically celebrated as close as possible to the Feast of the Archangels (Sept. 29) and of the Guardian Angels (Oct. 2).

“As first responders, you continue God’s work through your daily efforts to protect and defend those in danger and to heal and console those in distress. Among other things, your vocations challenge you to be both warriors and guardians, frequently enough at the same time,” the priest said.

He noted that Jesus, himself, has been described by some as a “model first responder.” Both Jesus and first responders are committed to working for the good of others, interacting with the most vulnerable, remaining faithful in spite of frustrating loss, setback and opposition. Although Jesus was sometimes attacked and surrounded by others during his time on earth, he, like first responders, makes a difference in life and death.

Jesus, like a number of first responders, has made the ultimate sacrifice.

Father DeRammelaere said more than 400 years ago, St. Francis de Sales observed, “All we must try for is to make ourselves good men and women, devout men and women, dedicated men and women. We must try hard to achieve this goal … Let us march on as a band of brothers and sisters, companions united in truth, peace and love.”

Father DeRammelaere said, “Every time you climb on an engine or ladder, every time you respond to reports of “shots fired,” every time you arrive on scene with an injured or sick person, every time you investigate a gas leak, every time you make a traffic stop, every time you reverse an overdose, every time you extract someone at an accident scene, every time you serve a warrant, every time you transport someone to the hospital, every time you do your level best on land, sea and air — at home, or abroad — to defend the principles on which our Constitutional, representative democracy is founded, you are doing God’s work, because you are serving God’s people.”

“Today, to all our first responders, whether in plainclothes or uniform, our prayer for you — our prayer with you — is simply, ‘Thank you,’” Father DeRammelaere said.

Following Mass, Davenport police officer Seth Soliz said this was his first Blue Mass. He didn’t expect the honor to read the first reading and petitions – especially since he has only been an officer for four months. “I hope to be back next year,” said the member of Holy Family Parish in Davenport.

Clinton Blue Mass

Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton will celebrate its annual Blue Mass at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the church.

This Mass is an opportunity to honor and pray for the men and women who serve our communities in law enforcement, fire services, Medic/EMS, corrections, dispatch, and the Iowa National Guard.