Sacred art classes offer time to ‘turn to the sublime’

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

BETTENDORF — Sitting in church about 18 months ago, Pat Bereskin listened as Father Rich Adam gave a homily on sharing our gifts with others.

Not liking to sit still, she wondered what she could do for her parish — Our Lady of Lourdes at the time. One idea that came to mind was to offer sacred art classes for individuals and families to attend.

While on a pilgrimage with fellow parishioners, she asked them what they thought of the idea. They responded with a resounding yes. She talked with Catholic art students of hers about the idea as well. They agreed.

The former school teacher who now does art outside the school setting credits the direction of the Holy Spirit.

She said if people can get together for wine and painting, why not get together on a Sunday afternoon for family time together?

Bereskin talked with a group of fellow Catholic artists and they each agreed to lead a class. The classes can be done as individuals, families (some have age restrictions) or friends. All will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School. “I know the facility. I know the rooms,” she said.

Bereskin designed several works of art at the new school, including stained glass windows and a mural.

The art classes “give people time to spend together and get to know each other,” she said.

“We all have a purpose, and mine is to share sacred art. We can use sacred art as a vehicle to bring relationships together and give a new perspective.”

She said there is no meal and “no fuss to be a part of this.”

Fellow artist Judith Costello will lead one of the upcoming classes. She has known Bereskin for several years through their association with the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. “We share a passion for both art and faith. As Pope John Paul II said, ‘art should lift us up and point us to God.’”

“A couple months ago Thomas Mason from the St. Martin dePorres Society at Sacred Heart Cathedral (in Davenport) asked me to lead a wine and paint party for them. I taught them about neurographic art which we used on these crucifixes. Father (Jason) Crossen stopped by but said he was too busy to sit and paint. But as he watched and listened for a few minutes he decided to join in. He said he enjoys painting…he paints miniatures. He found this process to be very relaxing,” Costello said.

“I believe making art can be a form of prayer. The chattering mind shuts off for a bit and we turn to the sublime,” she added.

Each class has a cost to cover materials and registration and payments are due ahead of time so that materials can be purchased. There is no on-site registration.

The August class featured Mother and Child acrylic painting with Bereskin. September’s was art journaling with Pamela Crouch. The following class schedules and information and pictures of the art to be created are available at https://tinyurl.com/ay4errdc or go to https://tinyurl.com/2ub4hrfz.

Oct. 18, “Sacred Art from Simple Lines: Making a Crucifix” with Judith Costello.

Nov. 15, “Relief Printmaking on Fabric” with Estevan Cornejo.

Dec. 6, “Felt Angels” with Annie Peters.

Jan 10. “Son/Sun Collage” with Pamela Crouch.

Feb. 28, “Imitation Stained Glass” with Annie Peters.

March 14, “Kitchen Foil Lithography” with Estevan Cornejo.

April 18, “First Communion Banners” with Allison Courville.

May 2, “Macramé Cross Keychains with Beads” with Allison Courville.

Participants will need to register at http://bit.ly/4w4MVr3. Payment is due in advance and registration must be completed by the specific date corresponding to each class. Individual links are provided. For additional information, contact Bereskin at 563-508-4630.