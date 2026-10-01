Rogalski served St. Ambrose nearly 40 years

BETTENDORF — Edward Rogalski, president emeritus of St. Ambrose University and staff member for nearly 40 years, died Sept. 24. He was 84 .

Rogalski’s relationship with St. Ambrose began in 1968 where he served the university in a number of leadership roles before becoming president in 1987. He would lead St. Ambrose for the next 20 years, retiring in 2007 after 39 years of service to the institution.

His presidency coincided with an extraordinary period of growth and transformation, Amy Novak, president and CEO of St. Ambrose University-Davenport and Mount Mercy University-Cedar Rapids said.

In the same year he became president, St. Ambrose formally became a university. During his tenure, the institution expanded its academic offerings, launched its first doctoral programs, significantly increased its residential capacity, and invested substantially in the physical campus. Among the projects completed during those years were the university library, new residence halls and, in 2004, the student center that appropriately bears his name, the Rogalski Center.

“Ed understood that universities are ultimately built through people and relationships. His leadership helped position St. Ambrose for the institution we know today, and generations of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and members of the Quad Cities community benefited from his commitment to Catholic higher education and to the university he served for so many years,” Novak said.

“For many of us, his legacy is also visible every day. The Rogalski Center is more than a building bearing his name. It remains one of the primary gathering places for our students and community, a fitting reminder of a president whose work was centered on creating opportunities for people to learn, gather, and flourish together,” she added.

“Absolutely anyone who knew Dr. Rogalski would tell you that he was a person who cared deeply about people. He knew their names, their hometowns, what their parents did, and where they went upon graduation. He greeted people with a hug and had an impeccable memory for those with whom he encountered. He was never too busy for a conversation or a pick-me-up-peptalk. With an impressive 37-year career, Dr. Rogalski’s impact can be found in the thousands of lives his leadership touched and in the place St. Ambrose is today. He was a remarkable servant leader whose imprint will be lasting,” Novak said.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1942, in Manville, New Jersey, to Polish immigrants Joseph and Loretta (Kraszewski) Rogalski. A graduate of Manville High School, he was a gifted student athlete and leader of his class, and was recently inducted into their Hall of Fame.

After graduating from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, with majors in social sciences and education, Rogalski earned a master’s degree in student personnel administration and a Ph.D. in higher education both at the University of Iowa.

While at the University of Iowa, he met fellow graduate student Barbara Ann “Bobbi” Bogk. They were united in marriage on June 1, 1968, at St. Pius X Cathedral, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Together, they raised five sons and were blessed with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bobbi preceded Ed in death on June 14, 2021, following 53 years of marriage.

In August of 1968, the couple moved to Davenport when Rogalski started his career at St. Ambrose College as dean of students. From 1974 until 1980 he served as vice president for administration and from 1981 until 1987 he served as senior vice president. In 1987, Rogalski became the 12th president of St. Ambrose.

Rogalski’s commitment to the Quad Cities extended beyond St. Ambrose as he served on the board of directors of US Bank, Genesis Health System, Handicapped Development Center, DavenportOne, Davenport Civil Rights Committee, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Junior Achievement, Davenport Rotary Club and the Scott County Family Y. He also served as past chair and member of the Iowa Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the Iowa College Foundation.

He was a longtime member of Holy Family Parish in Davenport where he served on the parish council and as a Eucharistic minister. He was named a Knight of St. Gregory, the highest papal honor bestowed upon a lay person.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose with eulogies at 6:30 p.m. There will be an additional visitation in Christ the King Chapel from 9 a.m. to Mass on Oct. 10. A funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Chapel. Private family burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ed and Bobbi Rogalski Presidential Scholars Scholarship Fund at St. Ambrose University or a charity of your choice.