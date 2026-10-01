October is Respect Life Month

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Each October during Respect Life Month, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) laun­ches a new cycle of Respect Life Program resources for a year-round, nationwide effort to help Catholics understand, value and cultivate respect for human life.

The Theme for Respect Life Month here in 2026 is “Mary, Mother of Life, Pray for Us.” The Blessed Mother welcomed Jesus into the world at both his conception and at the foot of the Cross. She gives her “yes” to life itself and is given to us as a mother to help us do the same. This title of Mary invites us to rely on her intercession for all mothers entrusted with new life.

When the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary to tell her that she would conceive and bear a son, Mary responded with her fiat, “May it be done to me according you to your word” (Lk 1:38). In becoming the mother of Jesus, Mary becomes the mother of life. Mary’s acceptance in this unforeseen moment demonstrates how each of us must welcome the gift of new human life, even when that gift is unexpected or calls us to make sacrifices.

Mary’s role extends from the Annunciation to Vistitation where she models selfless care and service to her elderly cousin, Elizabeth, who is herself pregnant, to the crucifixion, where she expresses not only love for her Son, but is also entrusted to the care of disciple whom Jesus loved. The wide sweep of responsibility to continue to care for human life, from conception to natural death is in clear focus for the Mother of Life in each scene.

As the Mother of God expressed concern for life, so too are we challenged to be mindful of the dangers to life, from war, famine and poverty as well as the concern for nascent human life. One such grave concern for unborn life in our country right now is the spread of the abortion pill. To learn more about this particular issue and respect life issue, I encourage you to sign up for USCCB’s Respect Life Prayer and Action: https://www.usccb.org/pro-life-subscriptions

During this Respect Life Month, may we reflect on the life of the Blessed Mother who teaches us to respect each human life in every stage and circumstance. Mary is our model for upholding the sanctity of all human life. O May, “Mother of the living, to you do we entrust the cause of life.” (From Evangelium Vita, 105, Pope John Paul II)

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Mes del Respeto a la Vida

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

Cada octubre, durante el Mes del Respeto a la Vida, la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos (USCCB) lanza un nuevo ciclo de recursos del Programa Respeto a la Vida como un esfuerzo permanente en todo el país, destinado a ayudar a los católicos a comprender, valorar y cultivar el respeto por la vida humana.

El tema para el Mes del Respeto a la Vida aquí en 2026 es «María, Madre de la Vida, ruega por nosotros». La Santísima Madre acogió a Jesús en el mundo tanto en su concepción como al pie de la Cruz. Ella da su «sí» a la Vida misma y se nos da como madre para ayudarnos a hacer lo mismo. Este título de María nos invita a confiar en su intercesión por todas las madres a quienes se les ha encomendado una nueva vida.

Cuando el ángel Gabriel se le apareció a María para decirle que concebiría y daría a luz un hijo, María respondió con su fiat: «Hágase en mí según tu palabra» (Lc 1, 38). Al convertirse en la madre de Jesús, María se convierte en la madre de la vida. La aceptación de María en este momento imprevisto demuestra cómo cada uno de nosotros debe acoger el don de la nueva vida humana, incluso cuando ese don es inesperado o nos exige hacer sacrificios.

El papel de María se extiende desde la Anunciación hasta la Visitación, donde modela un cuidado y servicio abnegados a su anciana prima Isabel, quien también está embarazada; y hasta la Crucifixión, donde expresa no solo amor por su Hijo, sino que también es encomendada al cuidado del discípulo a quien Jesús amaba.

La amplia responsabilidad de continuar cuidando la vida humana, desde la concepción hasta la muerte natural, se percibe con clara nitidez para la Madre de la Vida en cada escena.

Así como la Madre de Dios expresó preocupación por la vida, así también nosotros estamos llamados a estar atentos a los peligros que amenazan la vida, desde la guerra, la hambruna y la pobreza, así como a la preocupación por la vida humana naciente. Una preocupación de gran gravedad para la vida no nacida en nuestro país en este momento es la propagación de la píldora abortiva. Para obtener más información sobre este tema particular y sobre el respeto a la vida, los animo a inscribirse en la iniciativa Oración y Acción por el Respeto a la Vida de la USCCB: https://www.usccb.org/pro-life-subscriptions

Durante este Mes del Respeto a la Vida, reflexionemos sobre la vida de la Santísima Madre, quien nos enseña a respetar cada vida humana en todas sus etapas y circunstancias. María es nuestro modelo para defender la santidad de toda vida humana. Oh María, «Madre de los vivientes, a ti confiamos la causa de la vida». (De Evangelium Vitae, 105, Papa San Juan Pablo II)

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport