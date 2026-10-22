New baseball complex in the works for St. Ambrose, Assumption

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University has announced plans to invest approximately $6 million in a new baseball complex at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex, continuing the university’s long-standing partnership with Assumption High School and its commitment to enhancing the student-athlete experience.

The planned complex will provide a new home for St. Ambrose baseball while also supporting Assumption High School student-athletes. The investment represents the next phase of development at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex, which has grown through collaboration between the two Catholic institutions, according to a press release.

Currently the St. Ambrose baseball teams plays most of its home games at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton — home of the Clinton Lumberkings. Assumption plays its home games at the high school.

“This investment continues a partnership that has created meaningful opportunities for student-athletes at both St. Ambrose and Assumption,” said Amy Novak, president of St. Ambrose University. “The growth of the St. Vincent Athletic Complex reflects our commitment to providing students with exceptional experiences that support their development in competition, in the classroom and as members of our community. We are pleased to take this next step together and continue investing in a place that serves Catholic education and student-athletes across the Quad Cities.”

St. Ambrose and Assumption previously partnered on the development of athletic facilities at St. Vincent, including Jack and Pat Bush Stadium. The shared stadium opened for Assumption football in 2021 and became the home of St. Ambrose football in 2023. The broader St. Vincent Athletic Complex also supports multiple St. Ambrose athletic programs, including soccer, softball, lacrosse, and track and field.

“Our partnership with St. Ambrose has already created opportunities for Assumption students that would not have been possible on our own,” said Bridget Murphy, principal of Assumption High School. “This new baseball complex represents another important investment in our student-athletes and in the continued growth of the St. Vincent campus. We are grateful for a partnership that strengthens Catholic education and gives our students outstanding places to learn, compete and grow.”

Additional details about the baseball complex, including construction timing and facility specifications, will be announced as plans are finalized.

For more information about St. Ambrose University athletics, please visit sau.edu.