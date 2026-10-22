Letters to the the Editor – Oct. 22, 2026

Echoing the words of St. Carlo

For much of my adult life I tried to distance myself from many of my crosses. Instead of being yoked with Jesus, I would run from any pain, hurt, or fear. I would fill my emptiness with created things, instead of the fire of the Holy Trinity. Eventually, I grew tired of all the running.

One afternoon the gentle voice of the Good Shepherd pierced my heart and soul. His loving eyes directed me to my unique cross. How could I not say yes to this cross? His light penetrated my heart and soul. All my pain, hurt and fear vanished in his loving embrace. As I said “yes” he directed my attention to a steep and narrow path. Jesus never said anything, but somehow my heart knew this was the path toward my own personal Jerusalem.

When we continue to say “yes” to Jesus, and embrace our crosses, he embraces us with his resurrected body. The closest union we have with Jesus on earth is through his body and blood at Mass. We consume his very flesh and blood, but in reality, we are consumed by him. As we share in his death, we also share in his resurrection.

St. Mother Teresa always started her day with Mass. She would often say that she experienced Jesus in what looked like bread and wine, so that she could easily see Jesus in the poor and hurting.

St. Carlo Acutis said, “The Eucharist is my highway to heaven.” Let us rejoice with St. Carlo and echo his words each day of our lives here on earth. If we do, heaven not only awaits us after death, but becomes our reality here on earth.

Mike Gannon

St. Joseph Church

Milford, Iowa