JFK wins summer reading trophy

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — John F. Kennedy Catholic School has won the Davenport Summer Reading Program’s private school division trophy for the second consecutive year. The students earned the award for their consistent reading over the summer break.

School Librarian Julie Baker accepted the trophy at City Hall during the Sept. 23 Davenport City Council meeting alongside elementary student representatives Nolan C. and Finnley B. Hayes Elementary School received the public school sector trophy.

In the separate teen division, JFK eighth-grader Maggie won the individual city-wide summer contest. Several other JFK teens also participated in the summer program. Through her victory, Maggie earned the honor of collaborating with library staff to select new books for the teen section of the Davenport Public Library system.

“Whether it is our youngest readers discovering new worlds through reading, or older students helping shape our city’s public collection, we are proud of our students’ impact,” Baker said. “Winning this trophy for the second consecutive year, combined with Maggie’s individual win, demonstrates the partnership between our educators, parents and students to make literacy a priority.”