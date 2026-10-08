By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — A White Mass for medical professionals and a presentation on helping families with a fetal diagnosis explore their options will take place Oct. 17 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Mass begins at 9 a.m. with Bishop Dennis Walsh presiding.

Guest speaker Dr. Robin Pierucci will present “Navigating Fetal Concerns: Supporting Families Through the Trauma of a Prenatal Diagnosis” in Denning Hall immediately following the Mass. St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities, a chartered guild of the Catholic Medical Association, is sponsoring the event.

Pierucci, a board-certified neonatologist and pediatrician with a master’s degree in bioethics, has been a Catholic Medical Association member for many years “and is well known both in the United States and internationally for her expertise,” said Dr. Timothy Millea, president of the local guild.

Millea has heard her talks many times, most recently at the annual CMA conference in Phoenix last month. “This topic would not have been interesting to (my wife) Beth and me prior to 2018,” Millea said. “That was the year our grandson passed away shortly after birth due to prenatally identified anomalies. Since then, we have been increasingly aware of how many families have dealt with these difficult situations. More often than not, the medical team recommends abortion. Robin’s talk is a direct contrast to that.”

“Beth and I can attest to the beauty of the courageous decision our daughter and her husband made as soon as the diagnosis of little John Paul’s problems was made,” Millea continued. “None of us have any regrets whatsoever. And never will. JP is an important part of our family, celebrated by all of us, from grandparents to his cousins.”

Pierucci established a nonprofit consultation service, Navigating Fetal Concerns, following retirement from her practice in 2024. This service is committed to helping families facing a difficult fetal diagnosis, Millea noted. “This mission is focused on bringing hope, support, and clarity to parents and medical professionals dealing with decisions following a complex prenatal diagnosis.”

Navigating Fetal Concerns also partners with vetted and trained parent advocates to help families through their journey with accurate information and emotional support.

Pierucci also serves as an associate scholar with the Charlotte Lozier Institute and co-chairs the pro-life committee for the American College of Pediatricians.

A light breakfast will be served at the presentation. All are welcome.