Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – Oct. 22, 2026

Contributed
Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton hosted a Blue Mass for first responders on Oct. 13.

 

Contributed
On Oct. 7, the feast of Our Lady of Rosary, Holy Family Parish in Davenport hosted a rosary
procession outside the church. Mass followed the procession.

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