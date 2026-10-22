Happenings in the Davenport Diocese – Oct. 22, 2026 ContributedJesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton hosted a Blue Mass for first responders on Oct. 13. ContributedOn Oct. 7, the feast of Our Lady of Rosary, Holy Family Parish in Davenport hosted a rosaryprocession outside the church. Mass followed the procession. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today! Related posts: Saying ‘Thank you’ to first responders at Blue Mass Happening around the Davenport Diocese – July 23, 2026 Diocesan Guadalupe Mass open to all Happens in the Davenport Diocese – Jan. 8, 2026 Posted on Oct 22, 2026Oct 20, 2026