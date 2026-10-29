God, family and country: Scouting can help youths grow in faith

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Religious emblems are a way for scouts to learn about their Catholic faith, grow in prayer and understand how God is active in their daily lives.

“Scouting is youth ministry,” said Brian Girskis. “It’s God, family and country — in that order.” Girskis is the religious emblems coordinator for Scouting America’s Illowa Council and a member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Bettendorf. Tim Brown is the chair of the Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting and helps with the Hawkeye Council, Girskis noted.

Scouting America

Girskis said Catholic youths involved in Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA can start religious emblems work at any time. Scouts BSA members can start the process now, but will not be able to complete it in time for the diocesan scouting Mass in January.

Emblem details: Cub Scouts

Tiger and Wolf scouts (first and second grade, ages 6-7) can earn the Light of Christ and Bear and Webelos scouts (third-fifth grade, ages 8-10) can earn Parvuli Dei (Children of God). Scouts complete these awards at home with family and at their own pace. “It’s only a few hours overall,” Girskis said.

The first step to earning religious emblems requires the purchase of a booklet available at most scouting America shops or by ordering through Catholic Scouting America (formerly National Catholic Council on Scouting) at https://catholicscouting.com/religious-emblems-and-activities/

The next step is to contact your parish’s pastor, Girskis said.

“This is an important step. He should be aware of work on the emblem. He may have input on the emblem process. And he will need to sign off (for the scout) to earn the award.”

Cub Scouts who are currently working on their emblems may drop off the completed booklet at the Davenport Diocese’s St. Vincent Center in Davenport for processing. There is a cost for the emblem, he noted.

Emblem details: Scouts BSA

Ad Altare Dei (to the altar of God) is designed for scouts ages 13-14, but older youths may also earn this emblem. Youths must have completed sixth grade. The Pope Pius XII emblem is designed for scouts ages 15-16. All high school students registered as Scouts BSA can earn the emblem up to age 18 and Venturers and Sea Scouts before age 21.

Scouts BSA emblems are completed in groups of at least five. The first step is to find other interested Catholic scouts. Boys and girls may participate in the groups together. Scouts from multiple parishes may get together to earn the emblem.

The Ad Altare Dei emblem can take 6-8 months to complete and the Pope Pius XII up to 18 months. Girskis said not to panic over the timeframe. As scouts get older, it can take time to get the groups together.

Scouts unable to find other Catholic scouts to work with may contact diocesan offices, which will relay information to Girskis. He will work with troops to find nearby scouts, as possible.

“Catholic Scouting continues to position these as the deeper formation programs, while its religious activities/patches are the easier entry point,” Girskis said.

Religious activities/patches for youth and adults — scouts or not — male and female

“Catholic Scouting now highlights more than 50 religious activities, and importantly, many are open to scouts and non-scouts, Catholics and non-Catholics, with requirements adapted by age,” Girskis said. “The patch program has become pretty substantial. It is organized into seven series: Rosary, Marian, American Saint, Modern Saint, Faith, International and Heritage. That creates a much better programming opportunity than simply telling families once a year.” Visit https://catholicscouting. com/religious-emblems-and-activities/ to learn more.

American Heritage Girls

This group was founded by parents wanting a faith-based, scout-type character development program for their daughters in 1995, says its website. Its mission is to build women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.

Girls in American Heritage Girls can earn several Catholic faith awards among many other patches.

To learn more, visit https://americanheritagegirls.org/alliances/national-catholic-committee/

Girl Scouts USA

Catholic religious recognitions of God is Love (K-1), Family to God (2-3), I Live My Faith (4-6), Mary — the First Disciple (7-10) and The Spirit Alive (9-12) can be earned.

To learn more, visit https://nfcym.org/programs/nccgscf/religious-recognition-programs-patches/

The National Federation of Catholic Youth Ministry also offers Women in Scripture, Models of Faith and other specialty patches by visiting the same link on Page 3. You can also visit www.praypub.org/gsusa

Any scouts wanting to receive their emblem(s) at the diocesan Mass must complete work by mid-December. The Diocesan Mass for Scouting is open to all scouts from Scouting America, American Heritage Girls and Girl Scouts USA whether they earn an award or not. It will be held Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Bishop Dennis Walsh will preside.

For more information on Catholic scouting emblems (for Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA), visit the national website or www.davenportdiocese.org/scouting or contact Tim Brown, diocesan Catholic committee on scouting, at dccs@diodav.org, Deacon John Jacobsen at jacobsenj@diodav.org or Trevor Pullinger, director of faith formation and catechesis coordinator, at pullinger@davenportdiocese.org