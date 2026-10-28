DIRECTOR OF RELIGIOUS EDUCATION & YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULT MINISTRIES – Creston, Iowa

PRIMARY DUTY: Pray, Lead, Love, and Teach in Creston, Iowa.

STATUS & SCHEDULE: Full-Time (Exempt, 40 hrs/wk) with flexible hours, including evenings and weekends.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Direct Wednesday night Religious Education (Grades 1–10, Sept–May) & coordinate Sacramental Preparation.

• Plan comprehensive ministries, social events, and outreach for pre-K to young adults per USCCB/Diocese guidelines.

• Form & run a Youth Leadership Team, integrating youth into parish life through liturgy, devotions, and service.

• Recruit, train, and mentor volunteer catechists; manage Safe Environment compliance (VIRTUS).

• Handle budgets, records, and communications (email, text, social media).

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS:

• Practicing Catholic in good standing.

• Theology, education, or youth ministry background preferred; proven program planning experience.

• Strong interpersonal & tech skills

COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS PACKAGE:

Optional Health, Dental, Vision | Parish-provided Disability & Life | 403(b) Retirement with Match | Paid Time Off | Flexible Schedule | EAP

TO APPLY: Submit cover letter & resume to Holy Spirit Parish [holyspiritcreston@gmail.com].