DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2026-27 CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE

OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport
Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804
DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2027 Confirmation Schedule (pdf) – updated Oct 1, 2026
Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh, Bishop of Davenport
|DAY
|DATE
|PARISH, CITY
|LOCATION
|TIME
|2026
|Sun.
|Oct. 11
|St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport
|2 p.m.
|Sun.
|Oct. 25
|St. James, Washington
|9 a.m.
|Sun.
|Oct. 25
|St. Joseph, Ottumwa
St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield
|St. Mary, Ottumwa
|2 p.m.
|Sun.
|Nov. 8
|Sacred Heart, Melcher St. Anthony, Knoxville
|Sacred Heart, Melcher
|10:30 a.m.
|Sun.
|Nov. 8
|St. Mary, Pella
St. Mary, Oskaloosa
|St. Mary, Pella
|2 p.m.
|2027
|Sun.
|Feb. 7
|St. Mary, Iowa City
St. Wenceslaus, Iowa City
|St. Mary, Iowa City
|2 p.m.
|Sun.
|Feb. 28
|St. Thomas More, Coralville
|2 p.m.
|Wed.
|March 3
|St. Joan of Arc, Bettendorf
|St. John Vianney, Bettendorf
|6 p.m.
|Wed.
|March 10
|St. Bridget, Victor St. Patrick, Marengo St. Patrick, Brooklyn
Sacred Heart, Newton
|St. Bridget, Victor
|6 p.m.
|Sun.
|March 14
|Immaculate Conception, Colfax Holy Family, Riverside
St. Mary, Grinnell
St. Joseph, North English
|St. Thomas More, Coralville
|2 p.m.
|Wed.
|March 31
|Church of the Visitation, Camanche Our Lady of the River, LeClaire
St. Ann, Long Grove
|St. Ann, Long Grove
|6 p.m.
|Sat.
|April 3
|St. Joseph, Columbus Junction
|4:30 p.m.
|Sun.
|April 4
|St. Joseph, West Liberty
|9 a.m.
|Sun.
|April 11
|St. Patrick, Iowa City
|10 a.m.
|Sun.
|April 11
|St. Mary, Solon
St. Isidore the Farmer, Tipton
|St. Mary, Solon
|2 p.m.
|Wed.
|April 14
|St. Anthony, Davenport
|6:30 p.m.
|Sat.
|April 17
|Our Lady of Victory
|1 p.m.
|Sun.
|April 18
|St. Joseph, Ottumwa St. Mary, Centerville St. Patrick, Melrose St. Mary, Albia
|St. Mary, Ottumwa
|2 p.m.
|Wed.
|April 21
|Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, Clinton
|6:30 p.m.
|DAY
|DATE
|PARISH, CITY
|LOCATION
|TIME
|Sun.
|April 25
|Divine Mercy, Burlington St. Mary, Dodgeville
St. Alphonsus, Mt. Pleasant
|St. John, Burlington
|2 p.m.
|Sun.
|April 25
|Holy Family, Fort Madison St. John the Baptist, Houghton St. James the Less, St. Paul
St. Mary of the Assumption, West Point
St. Boniface, Farmington Church of All Saints, Keokuk
|St. John the Baptist, Houghton
|5:30 p.m.
|Sat.
|May 1
|Ss. Philip and James, Grand Mound St. Joseph, DeWitt
|Ss. Philip and James, Grand Mound
|5 p.m.
|Wed.
|May 5
|Ss. Mary & Mathias, Muscatine
|7 p.m.
|Sun.
|May 16
|Holy Family, Davenport
Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport St. Andrew, Blue Grass
St. Mary, Wilton
|Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport
|2 p.m.
|Sun.
|Oct. 10
|St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport
|2 p.m.
|Sun.
|Nov. 7
|St. Mary, Pella
St. Mary, Oskaloosa
|St. Mary, Pella
|2 p.m.
|Sat.
|Nov. 13
|St. James, Washington
|5:30 p.m.