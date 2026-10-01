DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2026-27 CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE

OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport
Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804

 

DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2027 Confirmation Schedule  (pdf) – updated Oct 1, 2026

 Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh, Bishop of Davenport

DAY DATE PARISH, CITY LOCATION TIME
2026
Sun. Oct. 11 St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport 2 p.m.
Sun. Oct. 25 St. James, Washington 9 a.m.
Sun. Oct. 25 St. Joseph, Ottumwa

St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield

 St. Mary, Ottumwa 2 p.m.
Sun. Nov. 8 Sacred Heart, Melcher St. Anthony, Knoxville Sacred Heart, Melcher 10:30 a.m.
Sun. Nov. 8 St. Mary, Pella

St. Mary, Oskaloosa

 St. Mary, Pella 2 p.m.
2027
Sun. Feb. 7 St. Mary, Iowa City

St. Wenceslaus, Iowa City

 St. Mary, Iowa City 2 p.m.
Sun. Feb. 28 St. Thomas More, Coralville 2 p.m.
Wed. March 3 St. Joan of Arc, Bettendorf St. John Vianney, Bettendorf 6 p.m.
Wed. March 10 St. Bridget, Victor St. Patrick, Marengo St. Patrick, Brooklyn

Sacred Heart, Newton

 St. Bridget, Victor 6 p.m.
Sun. March 14 Immaculate Conception, Colfax Holy Family, Riverside

St. Mary, Grinnell

St. Joseph, North English

 St. Thomas More, Coralville 2 p.m.
Wed. March 31 Church of the Visitation, Camanche Our Lady of the River, LeClaire

St. Ann, Long Grove

 St. Ann, Long Grove 6 p.m.
Sat. April 3 St. Joseph, Columbus Junction 4:30 p.m.
Sun. April 4 St. Joseph, West Liberty 9 a.m.
Sun. April 11 St. Patrick, Iowa City 10 a.m.
Sun. April 11 St. Mary, Solon

St. Isidore the Farmer, Tipton

 St. Mary, Solon 2 p.m.
Wed. April 14 St. Anthony, Davenport 6:30 p.m.
Sat. April 17 Our Lady of Victory 1 p.m.
Sun. April 18 St. Joseph, Ottumwa St. Mary, Centerville St. Patrick, Melrose St. Mary, Albia St. Mary, Ottumwa 2 p.m.
Wed. April 21 Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, Clinton 6:30 p.m.

 

DAY DATE PARISH, CITY LOCATION TIME
Sun. April 25 Divine Mercy, Burlington St. Mary, Dodgeville

St. Alphonsus, Mt. Pleasant

 St. John, Burlington 2 p.m.
Sun. April 25 Holy Family, Fort Madison St. John the Baptist, Houghton St. James the Less, St. Paul

St. Mary of the Assumption, West Point

St. Boniface, Farmington Church of All Saints, Keokuk

 St. John the Baptist, Houghton 5:30 p.m.
Sat. May 1 Ss. Philip and James, Grand Mound St. Joseph, DeWitt Ss. Philip and James, Grand Mound 5 p.m.
Wed. May 5 Ss. Mary & Mathias, Muscatine 7 p.m.
Sun. May 16 Holy Family, Davenport

Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport St. Andrew, Blue Grass

St. Mary, Wilton

 Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport 2 p.m.
Sun. Oct. 10 St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport 2 p.m.
Sun. Nov. 7 St. Mary, Pella

St. Mary, Oskaloosa

 St. Mary, Pella 2 p.m.
Sat. Nov. 13 St. James, Washington 5:30 p.m.

 

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