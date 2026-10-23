Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 86 – The Woman’s Choice

In October, the Catholic Church in U.S. marks Respect Life Month. Christie Schaefer, executive director of The Woman’s Choice Center in Bettendorf, discusses her organization’s efforts to do just that by helping women in the Quad Cities facing unexpected or unsupported pregnancies. The center offers medical care, mental health counseling and material support. The staff works with mothers who choose to give birth as well as those who are seeking help after an abortion. Schaefer discusses the increase in medical abortion drugs being prescribed through telemedicine and the center’s ability to assist with what is commonly called “abortion pill reversal.” Schaefer shares some success stories involving new life and also reflects on the role Christian faith plays in the work the staff does.

Music for this podcast is “Funky Delight, Version 1,” courtesy of udio.com, inspired by David Baker, 2026. You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more. This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.