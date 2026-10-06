Page updated Oct. 6, 2026

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Calendar Events

Oct. 7

Wheatland — Celebrate Mass at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat at 10 a.m.

Oct. 10

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting a retreat for parish music ministers and a sacred music concert on Oct. 10.

The musician’s retreat from 1:30-6:30 p.m. is open to vocalists and instrumentalists of all ages. Keynote speaker Ryan Everson, a seminarian, nationally recognized composer and executive director of Angelico Sacred Music, will lead participants as we explore sacred music history and dive deeper into the calling of musicians. Registration fee is $25 each for students and groups of 10 or more, or $35 for individual non-students. Dinner is provided. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2p9j5akb.

The sacred music concert from 6:30-7:30 p.m. is free and open to the public.

Oct. 11

Fort Madison — The Burlington Deanery will present “Sparking the Spirit,” an opportunity to grow in faith through fellowship, at 2 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Parish’s McAleer Hall. Guest speaker Joe Loving, restorer of religious statues and altars, will talk about his work and share how his business has impacted his faith. There is no cost to attend.

DeWitt — A Public Square Rosary will take place at noon in the front lawn of St. Joseph Church. Bring a lawn chair. Rain location is the church.

Oct. 15

Ames, Iowa — The Iowa Religious Freedom Day Sym­posium, themed “The U.S. Constitution: Where Separation and Unity Meet,” will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Iowa State University inside the Scheman Building. The Iowa Catholic Conference is among the event’s co-sponsors. Register at iowareligiousfreedomday.org.

Oct. 17

Davenport — St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Catholic Medical Association’s annual White Mass for medical professionals is at 9 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Church. Bishop Dennis Walsh will preside. After Mass, a presentation by Dr. Robin Pierucci on “Navigating Fetal Concerns: Supporting Families Through the Trauma of a Prenatal Diagnoses,” follows in Denning Hall. All are welcome.

Oct. 25

Richmond — Holy Trinity Catholic Church is hosting a drive-through fried chicken and pork loin dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted. An online auction will take place Oct. 17-23 at sierenauctionsales.com. Proceeds will fund upkeep of church buildings and grounds.

Oct. 27

Davenport — St. Martin de Porres Society and the Notre Dame Club of the Quad Cities will show the story of American’s first Black saint with the showing of “St. Martin de Porres — The Movie.” It will be shown at 6 p.m. in Sears Hall at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served.

Oct. 30

Wheatland — John Cooper of St. Anthony Parish in Davenport will lead a retreat, “Awaken to the Gospel,” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org, 563-374-1092 or email olpretreat@

chmiowa.org. Fee is $50.

Nov. 1

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish’s Racial Equity Group is hosting a documentary screening on the life of Thea Bowman at 3 p.m. in the lower level social hall.

Nov. 7

Newton — Calling all Newton Knights of Columbus — Patriotic Gala is from 6-9 p.m. in McCann Center at Sacred Heart Church. Enjoy an evening of patriotism, fellowship and community.

Nov. 8

Keota — Holy Trinity Parish is hosting a harvest dinner and raffle at the parish center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Carryouts available. A free will donation will be accepted.

Nov. 12

Davenport — “Made for More” with author/speaker Christopher West and musician Mike Mangione will take place from 7-9:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Parish. For more information about the event, or to purchase your tickets today, go to https://aftontickets.com/M4MDavenport.

Season of Creation in Coralville

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting several activities to mark the 2026 Season of Creation. The Season calls attention to care for the earth and its natural systems. It began with the Laudato Si’ encyclical of Pope Francis in 2015. This year’s theme is “Living Water,” with focus on the universal right to adequate, clean, safe water. Activities include a showing of the film “Groundswell: Restoring the Planet One Acre at a Time” Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. and Stations of the Cross Sept. 17 at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. On Oct. 10, a Season of Creation-themed retreat, “Re-Bonding: Restoring Relationship in the Web of Life,” will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Activities include a reflection and prayer walk, a simple vegan lunch and speakers. For more details and a full listing of events go to https://catholicmessenger.net/2026/09/season-of-creation-events-in-coralville/

Other

New Catholic Messenger Conversations Podcast

Catholic Messen­ger Conversations is a podcast to engage listeners in issues that matter in our diocese. The latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast features internationally known Theology of the Body speaker and author Christopher West. He and award-winning musician Mike Mangione will lead a multimedia event, Made for More: Visions of the Promised Land, Nov. 12 at Our Lady of Victory Parish in Davenport. In anticipation of that, Christopher took time for an interview in which he gives a general introduction to St. John Paul II’s teaching on the human body and human sexuality. He responds to questions about hot topics in the Church today regarding the body. West also speaks about his latest book “The Truth and the Lie: What It Means to Be Human in the Age of AI.” This podcast episode contains mature subject matter that may not be suitable for all listeners.

Listen on your favorite podcasting app, YouTube or at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting.

ONGOING

The Diocese of Davenport has launched a new Disability Inclusion Ministry webpage designed to help parishes create more welcoming, accessible, and inclusive communities for individuals and families of all abilities. The page includes resources, tools, ideas and contact information. Go to

www.davenportdiocese.org/belonging-disability-inclusion-ministry to learn more.

The St. Andrew of Crete Byzantine Catholic Outreach of Iowa celebrates a Divine Liturgy every third Sunday of the month at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City (Sacred Heart Chapel). Contact Father Bruce Riebe with questions at 440-227-5037.

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The St. Anthony Parish book study group recently began studying “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fuglesang. The group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. in the parish center.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Online prayer groups at Our Lady of the Prairie meet weekly. Pray the Lectio Divina Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. The centering prayer group meets Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 for more information.

Online book studies at Our Lady of the Prairie begin soon and meet monthly. For a list of books and meeting times, go to www.theprairieretreat.org.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa focuses on the intersection of ecology, spirituality and holistic health in an effort to help people of all faiths and cultures improve their relationship with God, nature and others. Go to www.Prairiewoods.org for a list of upcoming retreats, or call 319-395-6700.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

The Diocese of Davenport does not use GoFundMe to collect donations for any purpose. To make sure donated funds support parishes, schools, Upon This Rock, the Annual Diocesan Appeal, or other diocesan ministries, please give through the official and secure online platforms found on the diocesan website at www.davenportdiocese.org. This will ensure that every gift reaches its intended purpose. For any questions regarding donations pages or inquiries regarding giving to diocesan institutions, contact the Office of Stewardship at 563-888-4252 or Finance Department at 563-888-4365, or reach out directly to the parish, school, or ministry.