Bishop Walsh tackles ESA question in video

By Bishop Dennis G. Walsh
Guest Column

(Editor’s note: Bishop Dennis Walsh recently answered the question “Why are ESAs (Education Savings Accounts) good for Iowa families?” in a short video that is part of the Iowa Catholic Conference’s (ICC) social media campaign on Faithful Citizenship. Below is his answer.)

Bp. Walsh

“Parents are primarily responsible for the education of their children. Education Savings Accounts in Iowa empower parents to choose the best and most suitable education for their children regardless of economic standing.”

ICC is the public policy voice of Iowa’s Catholic bishops. This and other videos from Iowa’s four bishops that are part of this social media campaign can been seen on the ICC’s YouTube channel under the “Shorts” category and on other social media channels operated by the conference. View them at: https://www.youtube.com/@iowacatholicconference

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