A rosary walk for evangelization and vocations

A special Marian pilgrimage/rosary walk from Riverside to Hills will take place Oct. 10. The walk begins at 8 a.m. at St. Stanislaus, 5423 Maier Ave SW, Riverside, to Hills City Park, said Father David Paintsil, pastor of St. Joseph Parish-Hills and St. Mary parishes in Long Tree and Nichols.

Buses will be available at Hills City Park by 7 a.m. to take participants to St. Stanislaus. Please park cars in Hills. “Together, we will walk prayerfully, meditating on the mysteries of the rosary and asking our Blessed Mother to renew us in faith and to revive our diocese through evangelization and an increase in vocations,” Father Paintsil said.

Inspired by the theme, “And Mary arose in those days and went into the hill country with haste, to a city of Judah” (Luke 1:39), this rosary walk invites Catholics to follow Mary’s example of bringing Christ to others with faith, joy, and missionary zeal.

The pilgrimage will conclude with Mass, presided by Bishop Dennis Walsh, at approximately 11 a.m. at Hills City Park. Those who are unable to participate in the walk are invited to join for Mass and lunch.

“Come and walk with Mary. Pray for peace. Pray for vocations. Be renewed in faith. Bring your family and friends as we journey together in hope,” Father Paintsil said.

For more information, contact Father Paintsil at paintsild@diodav.org or Carol Kirkpatrick at cjkirk@sharontc.net