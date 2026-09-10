SAU offers no-cost rehabilitation services

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University’s Interprofessional Health Clinic seeks patients from throughout the Quad Cities who need neurological rehabilitation services but face barriers to accessing traditional care.

Beginning, Sept. 1, the student-led clinic will provide rehabilitation services on Tuesday evenings at the St. Ambrose University Center for Health Sciences Education. Appointments are available at 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. and are provided at no cost to eligible patients.

The Interprofessional Health Clinic was established in 2015 to help community members who cannot access rehabilitation services because they lack health insurance, face unaffordable deductibles or copayments, cannot find a provider who accepts their insurance, or have exhausted their available therapy coverage.

The clinic serves adults age 18 and older with neurological injuries or disorders, such as stroke or brain injury, and other neurological conditions that require help with movement, balance, activities of daily living, communication and speech, eating, and overall function.

Services are provided by St. Ambrose graduate students enrolled in occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech-language pathology programs, with licensed professionals providing direct supervision. A licensed social worker is also available to help clients connect with community resources.

“This clinic provides an important bridge for people who need rehabilitation but have limited options for accessing care,” said Michael Puthoff, clinic director and professor of physical therapy at St. Ambrose University. “At the same time, our students gain valuable experience learning to collaborate across health professions while serving members of our community.”

The clinic is designed for individuals whose financial or insurance circumstances make rehabilitation services otherwise difficult to obtain.

The clinic’s interprofessional model brings students from multiple health disciplines together to provide coordinated, person-centered care. These student-led services supervised by faculty and licensed professionals give students hands-on experience while addressing an important community need.

Patients interested in learning more or scheduling an appointment may call 563-333-5865 or email health-clinic@sau.edu.