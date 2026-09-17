Remembering 9/11

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

ARSENAL ISLAND, Ill. —Around 30% of Americans alive today were not yet born on Sept. 11, 2001, the day the United States was attacked on its home soil by terrorists. That includes fifth graders from All Saints Catholic School in Davenport.

Despite not knowing a lot about the event, they sang their hearts out with patriotic music and the National Anthem before a crowd during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11, 2026 — the 25th anniversary of the attacks. The event took place on the U.S. Army’s Rock Island Arsenal military base.

Former principal Jeanne VonFeldt had connections to get the school invited to sing at 9/11 events on the island on and off for several years. Last year, the school did not attend due to a change in command on the Arsenal. This year, an invitation to sing was extended again due to the help of All Saints secretary Jen Hady, who is a military wife.

A tent and chairs for the students, who all wore red collared shirts, was set up. The students sat quietly until 8:30 a.m. when it was their turn to start the event with song. With no microphones, they stood and sang. As attendees heard their voices, the chatter of others subsided. After each song, there was applause.

Then, at 8:46 a.m. the ceremony began. That was the time when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north World Trade Center building in New York City on that fateful day in 2001. That “marked the beginning of a day that would test the resilience, courage and unity of our nation,” a speaker said. “As we gather here today, we pause to reflect on the lives lost, the sacrifices made and the enduring spirit of those who rose to meet the unimaginable challenges.”

Members of the Rock Island Arsenal and City of Rock Island, Illinois, fire and police departments placed fire and police hats and flags at the island’s 9/11 Memorial. After the posting of the colors, the All Saints students sang the National Anthem. Invocation was led by LTC Curtis Hulschizer, chaplain of U.S. Army Sustainment Command on the island.

In 2010, members of the Rock Island Arsenal military community carried 250 bricks, weighing more than 2,000 pounds, on a 5 miles “Sharing the Burden” road march. That symbolized the responsibility to carry the load and memory of those who perished on 9/11, as well as that of fallen comrades in arms “That their legacy lives on in our works,” a speaker said. Those bricks were then used to create a permanent tribute — replicas of the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. A plaque in front reads, “Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice. ‘We will carry their legacy into the future and forever honor their selfless sacrifices in the name of freedom.’” The memorial was dedicated Sept. 11, 2011, — the 10th anniversary. A wreath of remembrance was then placed in the memorial area.

Major General Eric Shirley, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, made remarks. He noted that at 8:46 a.m. on that clear, September morning 25 years ago, “Our nation was changed forever.”

“On that day, 2,977 people were wrongly taken from their families. More than 6,000 were injured. This was the single largest loss of life in an attack on American soil and the greatest loss of emergency responders in a single day in our history,” Shirley said.

He noted that President George W. Bush signed into public law on Dec. 18, 2001, designating Sept. 11 as Patriot Day. In 2009, Congress established it as a national day of service and remembrance. Across the nation, flags are at half-staff and a moment of silence is observed at 8:46 a.m. eastern time, he noted.

He, himself, was in the Army and was in Arizona. With planes grounded throughout the country, he drove his boss to their base in Dallas, Texas. He knew that troops would be deployed to the Middle East in the future.

In December 2001, Shirley found himself deployed to Pakistan and Afghanistan to lie groundwork for future support joint operations. He would spend two decades and four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan to defend our freedom.

Sept. 11, 2001, was a day that America was now “a nation at war.” But that day also found soldiers, civilians, first responders, volunteers come together to help others. They helped people escape, evacuate the wounded and more.

Following 9/11, patriotism showed through. Those events “inspired Americans to dedicate their lives to public service,” Shirley said. They joined police and fire department, emergency services and the military. “The Army and all of our services experienced a surge in recruits, driven by a profound sense of duty and patriotism.”

Shirley noted the Army continues to build on its long history and the events of 9/11 have accelerated its efforts for modernization and reinforcement in its role as a foundation for joint forces.

“There were lessons learned,” Shirley said. “On that day in 2001, our national absorbed a significant blow. But we did not fall as the enemy intended. We stood tall. We fought back.”

Since 9/11, more than 7,000 service members have given their lives in combat zones. Thousands more were wounded — including Army civilians and contract partners.

“May we never forget those who died on Sept. 11. … May our nation always remain strong and free, holding true to the core values that have sustained us through history,” Shirley concluded.

A moment of silence, the playing of Taps and retirement of the colors closed out the ceremony.

After the event, fifth-grader Preston Zubeck said it was good to be part of the ceremony. “We’ve been practicing for weeks.”

His father, Richard Zubeck, served on the Arsenal in the military prior to his unexpected death.

Although Preston did not know a lot about 9/11, he said his family was surprised and happy that he would be able to sing at the ceremony.