Letters to the Editor – Sept. 17, 2026

Support pregnancy resource centers

To the editor:

I’ve read and reread the July 30 article “The Growing Weaponization of the Abortion Pill,” and the Aug. 14 letter to the editor. I’m puzzled by the response that focused on a single paragraph that recognized that women who seek abortion often feel they don’t have a choice.

The very next paragraph in the article offers such women hope with these words, “This is why the thousands of pregnancy centers nationwide that minister to pregnant and parenting women in need are important.” Also referenced is the Catholic Church’s parish-based initiative Walking With Moms in Need. Yes, absolutely!

Does the letter writer know about these centers, like Informed Choices in Iowa City? If not, I’m sure they’d be delighted to tell her about all the free services they provide with care and compassion to pregnant or parenting moms in crisis.

The abortion pill article mentions Heartbeat International’s Abortion Pill Rescue Network. California’s Attorney General is suing H.I. for $20 million because they have successfully helped women get medical treatment reversing the effect of the first abortion pill, in an attempt to save their babies. The Thomas More Society of Chicago is defending Heartbeat International. Like-minded legal organizations, like TMS, provide their services for free in defense of life, family, and religious freedom.

I urge everyone to read the July 30 abortion pill article, then find your nearest pregnancy resource center and support it with your time, treasure and/or talent. Also support pro-life legal organizations. The moms and babies are counting on you.

Mary Rourke

Davenport

Fer guest column was relevant

To the editor:

I write to thank you for printing the article by guest writer, Bill Fer, in the August issue of The Catholic Messenger.

Not only did I enjoy his introspective views, Mr. Fer’s article was relevant, well-composed and understanding of the need for prayer today. It was thoughtful and provoked reflection on prayer. I think his article encourages an understanding of God who listens to our prayers and walks with us. Good news for today’s people.

I strongly encourage you to print more of Mr. Fer’s columns in the newspaper. His prose is easy to read, but has an important message that is insightful and allows contemplation.

Laurie Boyce-Steinhauser

Galena, Illinois